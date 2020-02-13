Ricciardo on 2020 objectives: 'A podium is attainable'

Daniel Ricciardo believes that Renault can walk away from the 2020 Formula 1 season with a podium finish under its belt.
The Enstone squad is yet to claim a top-three result since its return as a works team in 2016, when it took over the Lotus team.
Ricciardo enters his second year at Renault in 2020, having joined on a two-year contract last year, opting to depart Red Bull to the surprise of many.
MORE: Renault teases with glimpses of the R.S.20 | The F1 pairing set to deliver a tantalising 2020 intra-team battle
Speaking about his year ahead, Ricciardo says that he wants to learn how to know when to pick his battles, despite seeing positives in driving aggressively.
"Personal targets - one, first and foremost, I've had installed in me for a few years is never leave a Sunday with my head down in regret," Ricciardo said.
"Leave a Sunday feeling like I got the most out of that weekend and leaving everything on the table, racing with a full heart. I learned last year that being aggressive is good and racing with intent is good.
"But I also have to manage that sometimes and be smart, pick my battles, pick my moments. I want to be better at that."
And on the results side, the Australian says he "saw" a podium result in the signing of his contract and wants to achieve a step onto the podium with Renault in 2020.
"For sure, I really still believe a podium is there, with Renault," he said. "When I signed this initial two-year contract, I saw a podium in that signing, if you know what I mean. So that's really, as far as positions go, an objective for me.
"It's something I think is attainable and as a team, improve and take the fight to... obviously the front guys is our target, but take the fightback from that midfield and take the fourth place."
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
04:00 - 05:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:00 - 07:30
07:00 - 08:00
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
06:00 - 07:30
04:00 - 05:00
07:00 - 08:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:10 - 08:10
Replies (3)Login to reply
Bilstar
Posts: 17
I hope he's right but Renault have looked utterly rubbish recently. They need a kick up the bum and a hurry up.
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,197
I am a bit cynical about Renault. They have underperformed for so long now.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,900
Mm yeaah. In theory, podiums are attainable, in practice I feel a lot of teams fight for that same spot. Neither McLaren, ATH or RP will exactly give that P4 away for free.