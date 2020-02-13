Ricciardo on 2020 objectives: 'A podium is attainable'

Daniel Ricciardo believes that Renault can walk away from the 2020 Formula 1 season with a podium finish under its belt.

The Enstone squad is yet to claim a top-three result since its return as a works team in 2016, when it took over the Lotus team.

Ricciardo enters his second year at Renault in 2020, having joined on a two-year contract last year, opting to depart Red Bull to the surprise of many.

Speaking about his year ahead, Ricciardo says that he wants to learn how to know when to pick his battles, despite seeing positives in driving aggressively.

"Personal targets - one, first and foremost, I've had installed in me for a few years is never leave a Sunday with my head down in regret," Ricciardo said.

"Leave a Sunday feeling like I got the most out of that weekend and leaving everything on the table, racing with a full heart. I learned last year that being aggressive is good and racing with intent is good.

"But I also have to manage that sometimes and be smart, pick my battles, pick my moments. I want to be better at that."

And on the results side, the Australian says he "saw" a podium result in the signing of his contract and wants to achieve a step onto the podium with Renault in 2020.

"For sure, I really still believe a podium is there, with Renault," he said. "When I signed this initial two-year contract, I saw a podium in that signing, if you know what I mean. So that's really, as far as positions go, an objective for me.

"It's something I think is attainable and as a team, improve and take the fight to... obviously the front guys is our target, but take the fightback from that midfield and take the fourth place."