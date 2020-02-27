Ricciardo warns Ocon to behave during first season together

Daniel Ricciardo has warned Esteban Ocon that the two can't afford to "tear each other's heads off" during their maiden season together.
Ocon has joined Renault after spending a year on the sidelines with Mercedes as its test and reserve driver, while Ricciardo enters his second season with the Enstone squad.
Ocon had a turbulent relationship with previous teammate Sergio Perez, as the two were involved in a series of on-track disputes during their two years together.
As Renault looks to build itself towards the front of the grid, Ricciardo says that the two must work to maintain a strong relationship.
"He's had problems with Sergio Perez, problems with Max Verstappen," he told The Age. "We need to understand that we're not fighting for wins yet, so for us to be tearing each other's heads off is not the way we need to go about our business.
"We've got to be smart and help each other out and bring the team forwards together. I've got no intentions to do anything other than that."
From 2016 to 2018, Ricciardo had to battle young teammate Max Verstappen, who has emerged as one of the sport's leading drivers.
Ricciardo is not worried about the prospect of being beaten by Ocon, as he has experience in handling pressure from a younger teammate.
"I had a bit of a taste at Red Bull when Max came in as the hot new property and me being the established guy, so it's not new to me," he said.
"I know if he starts beating me, that becomes the narrative, but I'm not looking into that too much. Until he starts beating me, I have every opportunity to beat him, so I'm going to do what I can to make sure I'm the one."
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
04:00 - 05:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:00 - 07:30
07:00 - 08:00
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
06:00 - 07:30
04:00 - 05:00
07:00 - 08:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:10 - 08:10
Replies (5)Login to reply
Dert38
Posts: 169
Every true racing fan with Dan i believe. Ocon's shows were nonsense indeed... destroyed lot of races...
rev937
Posts: 3
Yep i believe Perez was and still the issue not Ococn
calle.itw
Posts: 7,900
Tell that to other drivers with whom he had incidents... I agree he wasn't alone to blame in many of the incidents he was involved with, but he were involved in quite a few unnecessary incidents.
Mansell
Posts: 94
This season Ocon can prove the issues were or weren't him at force india
f1ski
Posts: 585
Rev937 the very fact that Ricciardo made this statement calling Ocon out says that the drivers believe Ocon is a bit of a hothead. It wouldn't surprise me if Ocon doesn't show speed and gets into senseless contact he will be pulled early. Renault is desperate for improvement Ocon has speed but lacks the craft to fully utilize it.