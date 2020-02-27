user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Ricciardo warns Ocon to behave during first season together

Ricciardo warns Ocon to behave during first season together

  • Published on 27 Feb 2020 08:05
  • comments 5
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Daniel Ricciardo has warned Esteban Ocon that the two can't afford to "tear each other's heads off" during their maiden season together.

Ocon has joined Renault after spending a year on the sidelines with Mercedes as its test and reserve driver, while Ricciardo enters his second season with the Enstone squad.

Ocon had a turbulent relationship with previous teammate Sergio Perez, as the two were involved in a series of on-track disputes during their two years together.

As Renault looks to build itself towards the front of the grid, Ricciardo says that the two must work to maintain a strong relationship. 

"He's had problems with Sergio Perez, problems with Max Verstappen," he told The Age. "We need to understand that we're not fighting for wins yet, so for us to be tearing each other's heads off is not the way we need to go about our business.

"We've got to be smart and help each other out and bring the team forwards together. I've got no intentions to do anything other than that."

Ricciardo not worried about Ocon pressure

From 2016 to 2018, Ricciardo had to battle young teammate Max Verstappen, who has emerged as one of the sport's leading drivers.

Ricciardo is not worried about the prospect of being beaten by Ocon, as he has experience in handling pressure from a younger teammate.

"I had a bit of a taste at Red Bull when Max came in as the hot new property and me being the established guy, so it's not new to me," he said.

"I know if he starts beating me, that becomes the narrative, but I'm not looking into that too much. Until he starts beating me, I have every opportunity to beat him, so I'm going to do what I can to make sure I'm the one."

F1 News Daniel Ricciardo Esteban Ocon Renault
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (5)

Login to reply
  • Dert38

    Posts: 169

    Every true racing fan with Dan i believe. Ocon's shows were nonsense indeed... destroyed lot of races...

    • + 1
    • Feb 27 2020 - 09:19
    • rev937

      Posts: 3

      Yep i believe Perez was and still the issue not Ococn

      • + 0
      • Feb 27 2020 - 09:25
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,900

      Tell that to other drivers with whom he had incidents... I agree he wasn't alone to blame in many of the incidents he was involved with, but he were involved in quite a few unnecessary incidents.

      • + 0
      • Feb 27 2020 - 20:39
  • Mansell

    Posts: 94

    This season Ocon can prove the issues were or weren't him at force india

    • + 0
    • Feb 27 2020 - 12:30
  • f1ski

    Posts: 585

    Rev937 the very fact that Ricciardo made this statement calling Ocon out says that the drivers believe Ocon is a bit of a hothead. It wouldn't surprise me if Ocon doesn't show speed and gets into senseless contact he will be pulled early. Renault is desperate for improvement Ocon has speed but lacks the craft to fully utilize it.

    • + 0
    • Feb 27 2020 - 21:42

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

AU Daniel Ricciardo 3
Daniel Ricciardo
  • Team Renault
  • Points 772
  • Podiums 21
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country AU
  • Date of b. Jul 1 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Perth, AU
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Renault
Renault
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar