Ricciardo not ruling out return to Red Bull

Ricciardo not ruling out return to Red Bull

  • Published on 21 Apr 2020 11:18
  • comments 5
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed that he is open to the possibility of returning to Red Bull in the future. 

In 2018, Ricciardo announced that he would be leaving the team at the end of the year to join Renault for a fresh challenge after five years with the energy drink squad.

Ricciardo endured a difficult maiden season with Renault in 2019, who failed to retain its position as 'best of the rest' in the constructors' championship from 2018, as McLaren ended the campaign in fourth.

The Australian is out of contract at the end of 2020 and has been linked to moves away to Mercedes or Ferrari, who also have drivers with expiring contracts.

But when questioned by Sky F1 if he could return to Red Bull, Ricciardo replied: “I actually haven’t really been asked that one. Would I rule out going back to Red Bull? I guess, to answer it: no.

“Something I’ve learned growing up in general just through life is never say never, and never completely disregard something – unless it was going to prison or something that you’d really not want to go back to,” he laughed. 

However, Ricciardo affirms that there are very little discussions ongoing regarding his future as F1 is in rest mode amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Never say never. It is hard having chats right now because we haven’t had [races], we’re at a stalemate, nothing’s really happened.

“And normally chats start to come off the back of races, and results and momentum, so there’s honestly not much to talk about for now."

Ricciardo joined Red Bull in 2014 after spending two years with Toro Rosso, its junior outfit on the F1 grid, accumulating seven race wins and 29 podiums.

Trending news

Replies (4)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,031

    I mean, I don't expect Rensult to stay in F1 very longterm at this rate, and I don't expect them to git gud any time soon either. And Sbiteboul seem to have gotten used to his new toy, so he'll have to aim for a big 3 seat. Merc' is locked up, as is Ferrari. Would RBH really want him back?

    • + 0
    • Apr 21 2020 - 11:44
    • denis1304

      Posts: 268

      "git gud" LOL

      • + 0
      • Apr 21 2020 - 13:55
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,031

      A phrase used by us who like the Dark Souls-series of games. Funny, yet telling. :)

      • + 0
      • Apr 21 2020 - 20:05
  • greatbigdong

    Posts: 19

    He is better off at almost any team other than RB because RB are so VER focussed in everything they do, he would only play second to VER even worse than what it was before.

    • + 0
    • Apr 22 2020 - 07:56
  • Harryw

    Posts: 103

    Going to the French team was always a bad move. McLaren would have been a much better move

    • + 0
    • Apr 23 2020 - 17:45

Related news

