Ricciardo not ruling out return to Red Bull

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed that he is open to the possibility of returning to Red Bull in the future.

In 2018, Ricciardo announced that he would be leaving the team at the end of the year to join Renault for a fresh challenge after five years with the energy drink squad.

Ricciardo endured a difficult maiden season with Renault in 2019, who failed to retain its position as 'best of the rest' in the constructors' championship from 2018, as McLaren ended the campaign in fourth.

The Australian is out of contract at the end of 2020 and has been linked to moves away to Mercedes or Ferrari, who also have drivers with expiring contracts.

But when questioned by Sky F1 if he could return to Red Bull, Ricciardo replied: “I actually haven’t really been asked that one. Would I rule out going back to Red Bull? I guess, to answer it: no.

“Something I’ve learned growing up in general just through life is never say never, and never completely disregard something – unless it was going to prison or something that you’d really not want to go back to,” he laughed.

However, Ricciardo affirms that there are very little discussions ongoing regarding his future as F1 is in rest mode amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Never say never. It is hard having chats right now because we haven’t had [races], we’re at a stalemate, nothing’s really happened.

“And normally chats start to come off the back of races, and results and momentum, so there’s honestly not much to talk about for now."

Ricciardo joined Red Bull in 2014 after spending two years with Toro Rosso, its junior outfit on the F1 grid, accumulating seven race wins and 29 podiums.