user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Ocon confident of 'great result' for Renault in Melbourne

Ocon confident of 'great result' for Renault in Melbourne

  • Published on 12 Mar 2020 09:46
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Esteban Ocon says he is confident Renault can come away from the season-opening Australian Grand Prix with a strong result.

The Frenchman will make his first race start since the 2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, having joined Renault in place of Nico Hulkenberg.

Renault endured a challenging 2019 campaign as it saw McLaren overtake it as the leading team in the midfield group.

MORERenault unveils its 2020 race livery and new title sponsor 

Ocon says that the team ended pre-season in high spirits with a car that made progress and that he has full belief that the Enstone squad will start the year positively. 

“We left testing on a high note after a solid final day in the car for both Daniel and I. We made a decent step with the car and it did feel good.

“We’ve had a bit of time to analyse the data and jump in the simulator to find where we can improve. I have confidence for a great result in Melbourne, but we will take it a step at a time and ease ourselves back into a race weekend.

“Testing is one thing, driving lots of laps, but going racing is very different and it’s important we maximise any opportunity.”

Renault has scored points at Melbourne at the last two rounds in Australia - a trend that Ocon wants to keep going in 2020.

“Melbourne is a great place and I really enjoy going there. It’s always good to get away from the cold weather in Europe and enjoy some sunshine!

“I like the buzz around this time of year as it’s the start of the season and there’s that excitement to get everything going.

“It’s always a cool atmosphere throughout the weekend in Australia and I find that quite motivating. The aim is to put on a show and take home some points for the team!”

F1 News Daniel Ricciardo Esteban Ocon Renault
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 303

    Cant wait to see Ocon race again, he was brilliant at times, at others a down right dangerous driver - maybe a better test for Ric than the Hulk - roll on !

    • + 0
    • Mar 12 2020 - 11:07

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

AU Daniel Ricciardo 3
Daniel Ricciardo
  • Team Renault
  • Points 772
  • Podiums 21
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country AU
  • Date of b. Jul 1 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Perth, AU
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Renault
Renault
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar