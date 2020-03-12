Ocon confident of 'great result' for Renault in Melbourne

Esteban Ocon says he is confident Renault can come away from the season-opening Australian Grand Prix with a strong result.

The Frenchman will make his first race start since the 2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, having joined Renault in place of Nico Hulkenberg.

Renault endured a challenging 2019 campaign as it saw McLaren overtake it as the leading team in the midfield group.

Ocon says that the team ended pre-season in high spirits with a car that made progress and that he has full belief that the Enstone squad will start the year positively.

“We left testing on a high note after a solid final day in the car for both Daniel and I. We made a decent step with the car and it did feel good.

“We’ve had a bit of time to analyse the data and jump in the simulator to find where we can improve. I have confidence for a great result in Melbourne, but we will take it a step at a time and ease ourselves back into a race weekend.

“Testing is one thing, driving lots of laps, but going racing is very different and it’s important we maximise any opportunity.”

Renault has scored points at Melbourne at the last two rounds in Australia - a trend that Ocon wants to keep going in 2020.