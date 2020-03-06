Ricciardo: I expected to be world champion by now

Daniel Ricciardo admits that he thought he would have a Formula 1 world championship under his belt at the current stage in his career.

The Australian joined Red Bull in 2014 after stints at HRT and Toro Rosso, picking up three grand prix wins in his maiden season with the team.

However, Red Bull failed to produce a title-contending car in the five years he spent with it, and he departed the energy drink-backed outfit at the end of the 2018 season.

Currently racing for Renault, the 30-year-old is competing in the midfield as the Enstone-based squad looks to make gains and close in on the top three in the constructors' championship.

In an interview with Formula 1, Ricciardo revealed that he thought he would have at least one world championship to his name by now.

“After my year in 2014, if I then look at 2020, I would have expected a world title or three,” Ricciardo said.

“From 2014 onwards, I’m certainly not surprised,” he said. “If anything I’m probably a little bit underwhelmed. But from 2011 to now to have the impact I’ve had on the sport and where I’ve put myself, for sure I’m happy and proud. But I’m certainly not there yet and not done.

“I’m pretty happy with the way I’ve gone about it. I don’t really look back and say ‘I should have done that deal then and I shouldn’t have been this or that’. I’m pretty happy.

“If my career ended today, am I disappointed I don’t have a world title? Yes. But could have I actually done anything to change that over that 10 years? Probably not. But I’m not done, so we’re good.”