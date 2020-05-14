user icon
Renault's ambitions 'unchanged' following Ricciardo's departure - Abiteboul

Renault's ambitions 'unchanged' following Ricciardo's departure - Abiteboul

  • Published on 14 May 2020 12:21
  • comments 13
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul has affirmed that his team's ambition going forward has not been altered following the loss of Daniel Ricciardo.

On Thursday, McLaren announced that it had secured Ricciardo for the 2021 season alongside Lando Norris, as Carlos Sainz moved to Ferrari to replace Sebastian Vettel.

Ricciardo joined Renault in 2019 after spending five years towards at the front of the field with Red Bull. 

However, a frustrating season saw him obtain just 54 points on his way to ninth place in the drivers' championship, with eight top-ten finishes.

Following this morning's revelations, Abiteboul said in a statement: “In our sport, and particularly within the current extraordinary situation, reciprocated confidence, unity and commitment are, more than ever, critical values for a works team.

“I am confident that the 2020 season will allow us to accomplish even more together. Our ambitions and the strategy of Renault DP World F1 Team remain unchanged.”

Ricciardo himself wrote on social media: I am so grateful for my time with Renault and the way I was accepted into the team. But we aren’t done and I can’t wait to get back on the grid this year. My next chapter isn’t here yet, so let’s finish this one strong. Merci.”

Renault ended the 2019 season fifth in the constructors' table, one position behind Ricciardo's new team McLaren.

Daniel Ricciardo Cyril Abiteboul McLaren Renault
Replies (13)

  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 264

    When somebody at Renault will understand they need to get rid of Cyril?
    How is this possible no goals are achieved for so many years now and he is still there?

    • + 1
    • May 14 2020 - 12:35
    • Pistonhead

      Posts: 386

      I'm starting to think similar, surely the team must deliver this year - when it eventually gets going again.

      • + 0
      • May 14 2020 - 12:43
    • Kean

      Posts: 656

      If Renault doesn't improve this year, then I believe he'll get the boot.

      • + 0
      • May 14 2020 - 12:55
    • Bilstar

      Posts: 31

      Very very much agreed. Renault have been almost scandalously bad for a long, LONG time now. As an engine supplier they're really supposed to set more of an example than this. I'm very disappointed with the Renault team.

      • + 0
      • May 14 2020 - 13:40
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,084

      Yeah fire Sewage Abiteboullshit.

      • + 0
      • May 14 2020 - 15:07
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,084

    As toss as the RB upper managment are, Cyril is worse. Equally incompetent and unlikeable.

    • + 0
    • May 14 2020 - 15:08
    • Kean

      Posts: 656

      Ooooh, burn... Hahaha

      • + 0
      • May 14 2020 - 16:36
    • Manto02

      Posts: 61

      I wouldn't say RB top management is incompetent.
      Sure unlikeable, but they know what they do

      • + 0
      • May 14 2020 - 17:51
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,084

      Agreed, what I meant is that Sewage Abiteboullshit is equally incompetent and unlikeable. RB's management is mostly just unlikeable.

      • + 0
      • May 15 2020 - 11:58
  • ZUKMAN

    Posts: 38

    Squirell is irritated.

    • + 0
    • May 14 2020 - 20:18
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,236

    Renault signed a costly driver atleast 2 seasons early. Not only did it cost a lot money, it prevented Renault from hiring another 50 employees at the factory during this time. Mclaren on the other hand saved their finances, invested where it matters and finally got RIC at the perfect time when it is at the upswing. Poor management at the Renault should follow Eric Boullier’s example and leave the team for its sake.

    • + 1
    • May 15 2020 - 03:53
    • Kean

      Posts: 656

      Right on

      • + 0
      • May 15 2020 - 08:23
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 264

    Just imagine first meeting of Christian Horner and Cyril after this news... who is laughing now !!?? :D

    • + 0
    • May 15 2020 - 07:34

