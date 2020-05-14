Renault's ambitions 'unchanged' following Ricciardo's departure - Abiteboul

Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul has affirmed that his team's ambition going forward has not been altered following the loss of Daniel Ricciardo.

On Thursday, McLaren announced that it had secured Ricciardo for the 2021 season alongside Lando Norris, as Carlos Sainz moved to Ferrari to replace Sebastian Vettel.

Ricciardo joined Renault in 2019 after spending five years towards at the front of the field with Red Bull.

However, a frustrating season saw him obtain just 54 points on his way to ninth place in the drivers' championship, with eight top-ten finishes.

Following this morning's revelations, Abiteboul said in a statement: “In our sport, and particularly within the current extraordinary situation, reciprocated confidence, unity and commitment are, more than ever, critical values for a works team.

“I am confident that the 2020 season will allow us to accomplish even more together. Our ambitions and the strategy of Renault DP World F1 Team remain unchanged.”

Ricciardo himself wrote on social media: I am so grateful for my time with Renault and the way I was accepted into the team. But we aren’t done and I can’t wait to get back on the grid this year. My next chapter isn’t here yet, so let’s finish this one strong. Merci.”

Renault ended the 2019 season fifth in the constructors' table, one position behind Ricciardo's new team McLaren.



