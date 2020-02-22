user icon
Ricciardo on Mercedes' DAS system: 'I love seeing that. Hats off to them'

  • Published on 22 Feb 2020 10:08
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Daniel Ricciardo has praised Mercedes for its revelation of the Dual-Axis Steering system in Barcelona at pre-season testing.

The Silver Arrows is using steering wheel movements to alter the angle of the W11's toe, an innovation that has not been seen on any other car this year.

Although the advantages of the system are not yet known, it has captured the interest of the paddock and was the biggest talking point during the opening week of on-track action.

Mercedes: No legality concerns over new 'DAS' steering system

Ricciardo admits he is impressed by Mercedes' willingness to push on and think of unique ideas following their dominance in the turbo-hybrid era so far.

“I love seeing that. Hats off to them because they have been dominant this whole turbo era yet they are still the ones pushing everyone else,” Ricciardo said.

“It should be us and everyone else pushing them and they’re not getting complacent. And I think that’s why they’ve been so dominant.

“They’re setting an example right now and as a competitor, I certainly respect that. And it’s good for everyone to see how far they’re willing to go.”

The system is set to remain legal for the 2020 season, however the FIA has already moved to outlaw DAS for the 2021 campaign.

Mattia Binotto, the team principal at Ferrari, stated that it will take months to replicate the design into other cars.

Ricciardo is confident that every team in the paddock is currently discussing the system, but is not sure if anyone will attempt to copy it. 

“We’ll soon find out,” Ricciardo said. “I think everyone up until now, I’ve never heard of a system that talked about, so I don’t think maybe anyone had really thought about it.

“I don’t want to say anyone, but probably not many people thought about that. So I don’t know if it was ever a conversation had, but I’m sure the conversation’s happening in every team right now.”

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

