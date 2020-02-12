user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Renault teases with glimpses of the R.S.20

Renault teases with glimpses of the R.S.20

  • Published on 12 Feb 2020 15:08
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Renault has teased its car ahead of the 2020 Formula 1 season, with four images being shown at the end of a presentation in Paris.

The livery, which is expected to be used for only pre-season testing, appears to be all black with yellow numbering.

The car itself is not yet built and will emerge in full at Barcelona testing next week. A new colour scheme is anticipated for the start of the 2020 season. 

Renault has used a yellow and black combination since 2017, following on from its complete yellow design it ran with in 2016.

For the 2020 season, Daniel Ricciardo enters his second year with the Enstone based team, and will be joined by Esteban Ocon.

MOREThe F1 pairing set to deliver a tantalising 2020 intra-team battle

Ocon returns to the grid after missing out on a seat in the 2019 field. He's tied down to a multi-year deal, while Ricciardo's current contract expires at the end of the 2020 season. 

 

More to follow...

F1 News Daniel Ricciardo Esteban Ocon Renault
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (4)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,900

    Please don't make it all black.

    • + 0
    • Feb 12 2020 - 18:02
  • Snooky

    Posts: 6

    Like Abiteboul’s honesty about not releasing a fake car (sky sports) to just please people like others do. Looks like a lot of elements from last years car have been on the releases of this year to hide what they have. Does make the hole process seem a bit pointless as we won’t see what they truly have until race 1/2, just in some cases we will know the the livery before then

    • + 0
    • Feb 12 2020 - 21:05
  • xoya

    Posts: 527

    Looking forward to see fluorescent green car one day :)
    One can hope.

    • + 0
    • Feb 13 2020 - 00:48
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,900

      I miss having some iridiscent or pearlescent cars. That's probably my biggest gripe with McLaren: their car is more or less screaming for an iridiscent/pearlescent orange to match what they offer with the P1 and such.

      • + 0
      • Feb 13 2020 - 20:37

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

AU Daniel Ricciardo 3
Daniel Ricciardo
  • Team Renault
  • Points 772
  • Podiums 21
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country AU
  • Date of b. Jul 1 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Perth, AU
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Renault
Renault
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar