Renault teases with glimpses of the R.S.20

Renault has teased its car ahead of the 2020 Formula 1 season, with four images being shown at the end of a presentation in Paris.
The livery, which is expected to be used for only pre-season testing, appears to be all black with yellow numbering.
The car itself is not yet built and will emerge in full at Barcelona testing next week. A new colour scheme is anticipated for the start of the 2020 season.
Renault has used a yellow and black combination since 2017, following on from its complete yellow design it ran with in 2016.
For the 2020 season, Daniel Ricciardo enters his second year with the Enstone based team, and will be joined by Esteban Ocon.
Ocon returns to the grid after missing out on a seat in the 2019 field. He's tied down to a multi-year deal, while Ricciardo's current contract expires at the end of the 2020 season.
More to follow...
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
04:00 - 05:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:00 - 07:30
07:00 - 08:00
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
06:00 - 07:30
04:00 - 05:00
07:00 - 08:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:10 - 08:10
calle.itw
Posts: 7,900
Please don't make it all black.
Snooky
Posts: 6
Like Abiteboul’s honesty about not releasing a fake car (sky sports) to just please people like others do. Looks like a lot of elements from last years car have been on the releases of this year to hide what they have. Does make the hole process seem a bit pointless as we won’t see what they truly have until race 1/2, just in some cases we will know the the livery before then
xoya
Posts: 527
Looking forward to see fluorescent green car one day :)
One can hope.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,900
I miss having some iridiscent or pearlescent cars. That's probably my biggest gripe with McLaren: their car is more or less screaming for an iridiscent/pearlescent orange to match what they offer with the P1 and such.