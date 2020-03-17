Renault 'not saying no' to potential Vettel signing

Renault is not ruling put the possibility of signing Sebastian Vettel should Daniel Ricciardo decide to leave the team at the end of the 2020 season.

Ricciardo's initial two-year deal with the Enstone squad comes to an end this year, as does the contract that Vettel is currently bound to at Ferrari.

Ricciardo has been linked to a move to the Scuderia outfit alongside Charles Leclerc, who signed a long-term contract extension at Ferrari during the winter.

Speaking to French broadcaster Canal+, Renault F1 boss Cyril Abiteboul affirmed that Vettel was not the team's priority going forward, but did not rule out a potential future deal.

"I don't want to say no, as he is a great driver, and a great champion," Abiteboul said when asked about the possibility of signing Vettel. "We worked together on the engine side and we won together.

"I rather aspire to work with tomorrow's drivers than yesterday's. It really is very difficult to sum it up like that, so please don't sum it up like that about Sebastian.”

Renault 'has to acknowledge' junior academy for 2021

Renault has previously outlined its goal of promoting one of its junior academy drivers to F1 in the coming years.

This year, junior members Christian Lundgaard and Guanyu Zhou will compete in the FIA Formula 2 championship, while Max Fewtrell and Oscar Piastri will race in the Formula 3 series.

Abiteboul insisted that the junior academy is still a large part of its plan, and that Renault “has to acknowledge it” ahead of the 2021 season.

"Still, we also have a driver academy, with drivers who might come out of it in 2021 or 2022,” he said. “We need to keep this in mind, as we created this academy in 2016 with the goal of having a driver graduate to F1 in 2021.

"Now 2021 is coming, we have to acknowledge it. Typically, there's Christian Lundgaard. He's an option among others: he's got his F2 season to do, we've got our own season to do with Daniel."