Monaco loss in 2016 'haunted' Ricciardo for two years

Monaco loss in 2016 'haunted' Ricciardo for two years

  • Published on 21 May 2020 12:18
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Daniel Ricciardo says he was haunted by losing out on the Monaco Grand Prix victory in 2016 for two years.

After taking his first career pole position around the streets of Monte Carlo on the Saturday, the Australian looked set for another race win during a wet-to-dry grand prix the next day.

However, when he made his pit stop halfway through the race for slick tyres, his Red Bull crew were not ready to serve him, and he subsequently lost the lead of the race to Lewis Hamilton, who went on the claim the win.

In 2018, Ricciardo found redemption when he emerged as the victor in Monaco, but had to endure a power unit issue while being chased by Sebastian Vettel throughout the race.

Writing about 'extreme emotions' moments during his career, Ricciardo said: “I'm not going to lie, Monaco 2016 haunted me for two years, and then to not put a foot wrong in 2018 and thinking the win would slip away from me again... With Monaco, if you hold the lead into the first corner from pole, it's yours to lose in a way, the race is in your hands.

“But 2018 had a different level of stress simply because what had happened there in '16. The main feeling was sheer relief that this time I didn't have it take away from me.

“I enjoyed it more the days after the Sunday when it all sunk in, but that Sunday night - I was just burned out. It was more a massive exhale than anything else. 

Ricciardo felt 'pure rage' after 2016 loss

Ricciardo says that he remembers the 2016 Monaco GP is such detail, recalling the “pure rage” that he felt after the chequered flag and the solace he found in Dr Helmut Marko.

“Even four years on, I remember this day in so much detail, it's like a video in my mind,” he wrote. “I can picture myself driving through the corner before the tunnel after THAT pit stop and I was so angry.

“I wouldn't have minded having a mechanical failure so I didn't finish, I didn't want to talk to anyone afterwards. I certainly didn't want any sympathy... it was just pure rage. I remember standing on the podium with Lewis, he'd won the race that I had under control... I just didn't want to be there.

“I wanted to be alone in my drivers' room afterwards but Helmut came to see me, and he was heartbroken. He just said “sorry” and gave me a hug and there was no way that I could react aggressively to that.

“He was hurting as much as I was. I went home after that because I didn't want to hear anyone apologising and I didn't think anything good could come from me pointing the finger to either when I was so angry, It's what made two years later so sweet.”

F1 News Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing Renault
Replies (2)

  Dert38

    Posts: 236

    that was epic dude what a race. i couldn't even believe it. so frustrated in 2016...

    • + 0
    May 21 2020 - 13:09

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

show sidebar