user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
McLaren affirms Vettel was never an option for 2021

McLaren affirms Vettel was never an option for 2021

  • Published on 15 May 2020 14:39
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

McLaren CEO Zak Brown says that Sebastian Vettel was never an option for the team as a 2021 driver.

On Thursday, the Woking-based squad announced the signing of Daniel Ricciardo who will partner Lando Norris next year following Carlos Sainz's departure to Ferrari.

Ferrari and Vettel confirmed on Tuesday that the two would not be continuing their partnership beyond the current year, and with the door now closed at McLaren, Vettel's future remains unknown.

However, Brown states that McLaren knew it would either end up with Ricciardo or Sainz for 2021, and there were no other options explored outside of that.

“Obviously Seb is an awesome driver and a four-time champion,” Brown told Sky F1. “But I think we were pretty far down the path in the off-season and knew we would either land with Daniel or Carlos.

“We never really entertained anyone beyond that and especially with Seb's late breaking news - we were pretty far down the path at that point.”

Ricciardo 'believes' in promising McLaren future

McLaren attempted to sign Ricciardo for 2019 before the Australian opted to join Renault on a two-year deal.

However, a tough maiden campaign at Renault left Ricciardo reassessing his options, with Brown admitting that a lot of positive change has occurred in the last 12 months at McLaren which has encouraged Ricciardo.

“Getting a grand prix winner like Daniel is definitely a sign that we're going in the right direction. He believes in that,” Brown said.

“We went after him a couple of years ago before he made the decision ot to join us. I've talked to him about it since. He said 'You were coming off a pretty poor season', which was putting it politely.

“But also, there was a lot of 'this is what we're going to do' to improve the team. I hadn't yet brought in Andreas Seidl or James Key or restructure the leadership team. So there were a lot of promises and coming off such a bad season, I could see why he would go 'Let's see how this plays out'.

“And now it's played out, I've liked how it's played out and now he's seeing with the changes we've made, the leadership Andreas has brought and the backing we have from shareholders, going to the Mercedes engines, we're a team on the move.

“I think he's going to help us get to the next level.”

F1 News Daniel Ricciardo Sebastian Vettel Zak Brown Ferrari McLaren Renault
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,086

    Just don't think they can afford him, really.

    • + 0
    • May 15 2020 - 14:57
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,241

      I respect the 4-time world champ. But, setting the affordability aside, RIC is faster(cough.. 2014), consistent, and by the looks of it, hungrier than Vettel. I would have signed RIC even if i could have poached Vettel. Period!

      • + 0
      • May 15 2020 - 20:26
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,241

      That being said, I wish Vettel finds his lost zeal and finds a good car, and achieve one more championship, before retiring.

      • + 0
      • May 15 2020 - 20:28
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,269

      Affordability is secondary here though. I don't think that Seb would have been a massive improvement over Carlos. If it was it would be marginal, particularly on a midfield car. Would Seb be a better choice than Daniel? I don't think so. Daniel not only has a solid track record to show, but he also is an easy-going guy that would fit in easily. Seb would probably be more polarizing.

      • + 0
      • May 15 2020 - 21:52

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Which driver will Renault bring in next?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

AU Daniel Ricciardo 3
Daniel Ricciardo
  • Team Renault
  • Points 772
  • Podiums 21
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country Australia
  • Date of b. Jul 1 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Perth, Australia
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar