McLaren affirms Vettel was never an option for 2021

McLaren CEO Zak Brown says that Sebastian Vettel was never an option for the team as a 2021 driver.
On Thursday, the Woking-based squad announced the signing of Daniel Ricciardo who will partner Lando Norris next year following Carlos Sainz's departure to Ferrari.
Ferrari and Vettel confirmed on Tuesday that the two would not be continuing their partnership beyond the current year, and with the door now closed at McLaren, Vettel's future remains unknown.
However, Brown states that McLaren knew it would either end up with Ricciardo or Sainz for 2021, and there were no other options explored outside of that.
“Obviously Seb is an awesome driver and a four-time champion,” Brown told Sky F1. “But I think we were pretty far down the path in the off-season and knew we would either land with Daniel or Carlos.
“We never really entertained anyone beyond that and especially with Seb's late breaking news - we were pretty far down the path at that point.”
McLaren attempted to sign Ricciardo for 2019 before the Australian opted to join Renault on a two-year deal.
However, a tough maiden campaign at Renault left Ricciardo reassessing his options, with Brown admitting that a lot of positive change has occurred in the last 12 months at McLaren which has encouraged Ricciardo.
“Getting a grand prix winner like Daniel is definitely a sign that we're going in the right direction. He believes in that,” Brown said.
“We went after him a couple of years ago before he made the decision ot to join us. I've talked to him about it since. He said 'You were coming off a pretty poor season', which was putting it politely.
“But also, there was a lot of 'this is what we're going to do' to improve the team. I hadn't yet brought in Andreas Seidl or James Key or restructure the leadership team. So there were a lot of promises and coming off such a bad season, I could see why he would go 'Let's see how this plays out'.
“And now it's played out, I've liked how it's played out and now he's seeing with the changes we've made, the leadership Andreas has brought and the backing we have from shareholders, going to the Mercedes engines, we're a team on the move.
“I think he's going to help us get to the next level.”
calle.itw
Posts: 8,086
Just don't think they can afford him, really.
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,241
I respect the 4-time world champ. But, setting the affordability aside, RIC is faster(cough.. 2014), consistent, and by the looks of it, hungrier than Vettel. I would have signed RIC even if i could have poached Vettel. Period!
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,241
That being said, I wish Vettel finds his lost zeal and finds a good car, and achieve one more championship, before retiring.
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,269
Affordability is secondary here though. I don't think that Seb would have been a massive improvement over Carlos. If it was it would be marginal, particularly on a midfield car. Would Seb be a better choice than Daniel? I don't think so. Daniel not only has a solid track record to show, but he also is an easy-going guy that would fit in easily. Seb would probably be more polarizing.