F1Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024
  • Picture size3461x5185 px
  • DateSep 14

Formula One World Championship (L to R): Paul Monaghan (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Engineer with Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. 14.09.2024. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku Street Circuit, Azerbaijan, Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Coates / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Baku, Azerbaijan XPB Images Baku Azerbaijan Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit B

  • Red Bull Racing
  • Christian Horner