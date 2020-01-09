user icon
Ricciardo: Nice to be named in Ferrari rumours

Ricciardo: Nice to be named in Ferrari rumours

  • Published on 09 Jan 2020 08:40
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Daniel Ricciardo admits that it is nice to be named in the list of potential future drivers at Ferrari

The Australian is out of contract at the end of the 2020 season, which will be his second year at Renault following his departure from Red Bull.

Sebastian Vettel is also out of contract at Ferrari following the end of the upcoming campaign, while Charles Leclerc signed a long-term deal with the team last year.

Ricciardo to raffle race suit to help charities fighting Australian bushfires | Ricciardo: Only Mercedes won't feel relief to see 2019 end

It is not yet clear who will partner Leclerc at Ferrari beyond 2020, however Ricciardo acknowledged that his name will always be linked due to his Italian roots.

"I guess it's probably always going to be there. They always linked me to that, with my Italian roots," Ricciardo told Australia's Sunday Times.

"But it's nice to be talked about and still relevant and kind of in the mix as far as names getting thrown around."

Ricciardo endured a difficult openign year at Renault, as the team struggled to consistently keep up with McLaren, who ended the year at the top of the midfield.

He will race alongside Esteban Ocon in 2020, who re-joins the F1 field after sitting out the 2019 season.

Ricciardo says it is still early for him to start talks regarding his future, but admits that he would be happy to stay at Renault. 

"I haven't [got a contract for 2021] and that's not anything personal, it's just we haven't had any discussion about beyond 2020 yet," he said.

"It's still early days. I would love for 2020 to work out and I stay, that's the easiest and happiest scenario, I wish for that."

Trending news

Replies (2)

  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 237

    Ric needs to remind everyone what he's made of and knock it out of the park in Melbourne - unlike his adventures last year when he ran wide over a grate (or something) and ended his race prematurely. I personally felt he could have done a little better last year, but new team, getting settled in - 2020 is a big year for him

    • + 0
    • Jan 10 2020 - 11:04
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,716

      I think he did the best he could. A goof here and there is to be expected from most drivers, and considering Ric's generally goof-free track record I think he did fine last year. And, as you say, new team, new car with different character compared to RB. He will stay as long as he thinks Renault can provide him with a title, or until a better offer comes along.

      • + 0
      • Jan 12 2020 - 18:08

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

AU Daniel Ricciardo 3
Daniel Ricciardo
  • Team Renault
  • Points 772
  • Podiums 21
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country Australia
  • Date of b. Jul 1 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Perth, Australia
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Renault
Renault
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

