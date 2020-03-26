Ricciardo upset by Monaco cancellation: 'That one hurt me'

Daniel Ricciardo admits that he was hurt by the cancellation of the Monaco Grand Prix for the 2020 season.

While most of the races so far impacted by the coronavirus have been postponed, Monaco has cancelled its event altogether for this year.

It marks the first time since the 1954 season that Monaco has not had a race on the Formula 1 calendar.

Ricciardo, who won the 2018 edition of the race around the Monte Carlo streets, admits that the Monaco race was the one that he is missing more than most.

Speaking on an Instagram live Q&A session, the Australian said: “I’m not racing laps in my head yet, because I don’t know what track we’re going to be racing on.

“I watched an onboard of Monaco last night and got a bit sad. I don’t really know where we’re going to be. That one hurt me.

“They are all going to hurt. Melbourne being so close [to Perth, his location at the time] as well. The reality is setting in unfortunately.”

With no F1 taking place for the foreseeable future, Ricciardo says that being placed into isolation has created an 'ideal training camp'.

“I feel like now it's kind of perfect to get in shape,” he stated. “Because we're forced to stay in, so there's no jet lag, there's no airports, we can really create a real training camp, which we don't always have.

“So it's been nice knowing that we've got time, we don't have to rush it. I think you're going to see a lot of drivers, and probably just people in general, whenever this is over looking pretty fit.”