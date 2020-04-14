user icon
Brundle wonders if Vettel deliberately sabotaged his 2014 season

Brundle wonders if Vettel deliberately sabotaged his 2014 season

  • Published on 14 Apr 2020 10:54
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Former grand prix driver Martin Brundle raised questions over Sebastian Vettel deliberately sabotaging his 2014 season in order to trigger a release clause from his Red Bull contract.

2014 was Vettel's final year at the energy drink squad before he left to join Ferrari, where he remains today.

Daniel Ricciardo joined Red Bull in 2014, winning three races and ending the championship third in the drivers' standings, 71 points ahead of Vettel.

Brundle has pondered the idea of Vettel intentionally underperforming in order to back out of his contract at Red Bull and seek refuge elsewhere.

“I never understood Seb’s awful season, when Ricciardo arrived,” Brundle told F1 Racing magazine.

“He kept on about how he hated the hybrid cars, but when he got to Ferrari he was immediately on the pace.

“I’ve always wondered if he went slowly in 2014 because he needed to trigger his Red Bull exit clause. 

“Whatever, he had to leave, because another year like that with Danny Ricc, and his value would have dropped to almost nothing.”

Since joining the Maranello squad, Vettel has won 14 races, placing him third on the all-time Ferrari win list behind Michael Schumacher and Niki Lauda.

In 2019, he was joined at the team by Charles Leclerc, who outperformed the German across the season.

Vettel's current contract at Ferrari expires at the end of the 2020 season, with no clear indication as to his situation beyond the current campaign.

  • JuJuHound

    I just don't believe Seb is a driver who can lose just like that with a younger teammate to get out of the team.
    He was struggling with RBR 2014 car as simple as that.

  • Pistonhead

    Have to agree - how would he sleep at night? Its not the money, he already had more than he could ever spend whilst at RBR - professional pride wouldn't let him do that - these are racers at the top of their game, its just not in their dan right?

  • calle.itw

    The typical Brundle nonsense. None of the current drivers, at least in the top 10, are of the sort what would do that kinda thing. And even I, demented and generally delirious, remember just how shoddy the Renault engine was that year, and how poorly Vettel did with that car. Ric beat him fair and square, but he also had more luck with the car.

show sidebar