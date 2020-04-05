user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Leclerc dominates to win Virtual Vietnam Grand Prix

Leclerc dominates to win Virtual Vietnam Grand Prix

  • Published on 05 Apr 2020 22:14
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Charles Leclerc dominated the Formula 1 Vietnam Virtual Grand Prix to take the race win ahead of Renault junior Christian Lundgaard and George Russell.

Lundgaard set the fastest lap in the 18-minute qualifying session at Melbourne's Albert Park (used as the Hanoi Street Circuit is not on the F1 2019 game) that preceded the 29-lap race, however he took a five-place grid penalty which demoted him to sixth place.

The Formula 2 driver, who is signed up to race with ART Grand Prix this year, made quick work of his rivals in front of him, but found a gap of over five seconds to Leclerc in first place after the pit stop phase.

Russell, who was running in second place early on, made a small mistake to fall behind Lundgaard and the second Ferrari driven by Arthur Leclerc.

As Lundgaard attacked the younger Leclerc brother, the Ferrari driver ran into slight trouble and lost two positions to Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi respectively. 

As Arthur Leclerc recovered, he overtook Giovinazzi and set his sights on Russell for the final spot on the podium before hitting further trouble, which dropped him to sixth place, allowing Louis Deletraz to move into fifth.

In the final third of the race, Deletraz closed in on Giovinazzi but made a mistake at Turn 1 which sent him down into seventh place.

That issue allowed Arthur Leclerc to move up a place and close in on GIovinazzi, managing to overtake the Italian with five laps remaining.

Moments later, Alexander Albon moved into ninth place after overtaking Jimmy Broadbent. The Thai-British driver was on a recovery drive after spinning on the opening lap of the race.

Nicholas Latifi became involved in a battle with 2009 world champion Jenson Button on lap 26, with the former coming out on top in that fight to claim 11th place. On the final lap, Fittipaldi hit the wall which put Latifi into tenth place behind Broadbent.

Lando Norris and Esteban Gutierrez disconnected before the start of the race and were unable to take part.
 

Top 10 result
 

POS.
 		 Driver
 		 Team 
 		 Time
 
1.
 		 Charles Leclerc
 		 Ferrari
 		 41:25.948
 
2.
 		 Christian Lundgaard
 		 Renault
 		 +14.094
 
3.
 		 George Russell
 		 Williams
 		 +26.036
 
4.
 		 Arthur Leclerc
 		 Ferrari
 		 +28.088
 
5.
 		 Antonio Giovinazzi
 		 Alfa Romeo
 		 +30.823
 
6.
 		 Stoffel Vandoorne
 		 Mercedes
 		 +35.011
 
7.
 		 Louis Deletraz
 		 Haas
 		 +38.847
 
8.
 		 Alexander Albon
 		 Red Bull
 		 +45.785
 
9.
 		 Jimmy Broadbent
 		 Racing Point
 		 +50.011
 
10.
 		 Nicholas Latifi
 		 Williams
 		 +1:01.506
 
F1 News Charles Leclerc Ferrari
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

FR Grand Prix of France

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 17:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

FR Grand Prix of France

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 17:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

How many races do you think will be held in 2020?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

MC Charles Leclerc 16
Charles Leclerc
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 303
  • Podiums 10
  • Grand Prix 42
  • Country Monaco
  • Date of b. Oct 16 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Monte Carlo, Monaco
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar