user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Brawn: ‘Exceptional’ Leclerc outdriving Ferrari’s 2020 F1 car

Brawn: ‘Exceptional’ Leclerc outdriving Ferrari’s 2020 F1 car

  • Published on 03 Aug 2020 16:28
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Formula 1 managing director Ross Brawn has lauded Charles Leclerc following his performance the British Grand Prix, insisting the Monegasque driver is outdriving his Ferrari car.

Leclerc secured his second podium result of the year on Sunday, as Ferrari continues to work through the struggles that has seen it slip down the pecking order in 2020.

Leclerc was running in fourth place for much of the grand prix, the same position he qualified in - however following a late-race puncture for Valtteri Bottas, the 22-year-old was promoted to third, where he would remain until the chequered flag.

His teammate Sebastian Vettel faced challenges throughout the weekend and could only secure a single point for himself and Ferrari, crossing the line in 10th place.

“Charles’ podium was fortuitous, following Valtteri’s tyre problem, but considering the difficulties they are having with the car, his performance was hugely impressive,” Brawn wrote in his post-race column.

“He continues to crunch out big results that are beyond what the car is really capable of. He is leaving us all waiting with bated breath for when they get the car sorted out. He’s driving quite exceptionally.

“Sebastian had a horrible weekend, and you get those. Clearly, Charles’s result was a bonus and Ferrari clearly need to improve the car – and quickly. But there are a lot of good and experienced people at Ferrari and I’m optimistic.”

MOREBritish Grand Prix driver ratings

MOREHorner: No guarantee Verstappen would’ve avoided a puncture before pit stop

Brawn hails Hamilton's push to the chequered flag

Bottas was not the only driver to suffer late-race tyre issues, as his teammate Lewis Hamilton and McLaren's Carlos Sainz sustained punctures to their front right tyres.

Hamilton's problem emerged on the final lap, meaning he was able to take the chequered flag and win the race with three wheels intact - an achievement applauded by Brawn.

“Lewis’s race looked a cakewalk until the last lap of the race. It wasn’t of course, because he was driving superbly for the whole of the race,” Brawn noted.

“However, let us reflect on what he achieved on that last lap. No front left tyre on the car and he still took Copse and Stowe corners at more than 130km/h.

“He reached 230km/h on the straight with only three wheels, and a front left tyre flailing around - absolutely mind blowing. He judged it to perfection to win the race by a few seconds and a brilliant example of the amazing talents and bravery of Lewis.”

F1 News Charles Leclerc Ross Brawn Ferrari
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
146
2
Red Bull Racing
78
3
McLaren
51
4
Ferrari
43
5
Racing Point
42
6
Renault
32
7
Alpha Tauri
13
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

MC Charles Leclerc 16
Charles Leclerc
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 336
  • Podiums 12
  • Grand Prix 46
  • Country Monaco
  • Date of b. Oct 16 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Monte Carlo, Monaco
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule
show sidebar