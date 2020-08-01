user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Leclerc ‘extremely happy’ to qualify fourth at Silverstone

Leclerc ‘extremely happy’ to qualify fourth at Silverstone

  • Published on 01 Aug 2020 16:46
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Charles Leclerc expressed pleasure in qualifying in fourth place for the British Grand Prix, as Ferrari continues to search for an answer to its struggles in 2020.

The Scuderia outfit has been labelled as the fifth fastest team so far this year, managed to progress into Q2 on the medium compounds, meaning it will not have to use the soft tyre during the race on Sunday.

Leclerc admits that he had major doubts over his chances of advancing on the yellow-walled compound and now believes he is much more suited for the race, as Ferrari had difficulties with its tyres throughout the weekend. 

“I'm extremely happy about today, P4... I didn't expect to be P4 for tomorrow's race, especially not starting with mediums,” Leclerc said. 

“We tried it, we were not very confident about making it. To make it work was very nice and it's looking good for the race tomorrow.

“Our race pace, we are struggling, I think we have the pace but we are destroying the tyres compared to the others. So starting on the medium will help us massively.”

The wind was a key factor throughout qualifying, as drivers had to manage a crosswind that was blowing through the fast Maggotts and Becketts section throughout the session. 

Leclerc says the wind was much different on Saturday compared to Friday practice, which only added to the challenge of delivering a lap while keeping the car on the circuit. 

“It's very challenging in a Formula 1 car already without wind because Maggotts and Becketts now is crazy how quick it is. Now with the wind, from FP3 to quali it has been quite constant.

“From yesterday it changed completely, and it changes the balance of the cars. You need to adapt to it.”

F1 News Charles Leclerc Ferrari
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
121
2
Red Bull Racing
55
3
McLaren
41
4
Racing Point
40
5
Ferrari
27
6
Renault
12
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

MC Charles Leclerc 16
Charles Leclerc
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 321
  • Podiums 11
  • Grand Prix 45
  • Country Monaco
  • Date of b. Oct 16 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Monte Carlo, Monaco
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule
show sidebar