Leclerc ‘extremely happy’ to qualify fourth at Silverstone

Charles Leclerc expressed pleasure in qualifying in fourth place for the British Grand Prix, as Ferrari continues to search for an answer to its struggles in 2020.

The Scuderia outfit has been labelled as the fifth fastest team so far this year, managed to progress into Q2 on the medium compounds, meaning it will not have to use the soft tyre during the race on Sunday.

Leclerc admits that he had major doubts over his chances of advancing on the yellow-walled compound and now believes he is much more suited for the race, as Ferrari had difficulties with its tyres throughout the weekend.

“I'm extremely happy about today, P4... I didn't expect to be P4 for tomorrow's race, especially not starting with mediums,” Leclerc said.

“We tried it, we were not very confident about making it. To make it work was very nice and it's looking good for the race tomorrow.

“Our race pace, we are struggling, I think we have the pace but we are destroying the tyres compared to the others. So starting on the medium will help us massively.”

The wind was a key factor throughout qualifying, as drivers had to manage a crosswind that was blowing through the fast Maggotts and Becketts section throughout the session.

Leclerc says the wind was much different on Saturday compared to Friday practice, which only added to the challenge of delivering a lap while keeping the car on the circuit.

“It's very challenging in a Formula 1 car already without wind because Maggotts and Becketts now is crazy how quick it is. Now with the wind, from FP3 to quali it has been quite constant.

“From yesterday it changed completely, and it changes the balance of the cars. You need to adapt to it.”