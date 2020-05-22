user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Leclerc set to take part in remake of French driving movie

Leclerc set to take part in remake of French driving movie

  • Published on 22 May 2020 09:32
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc could be set to take place in a remake of French driving movie 'C'etait un Rendezvous' according to various reports in French media.

Multiple outlets have reported that various roads around the principality of Monaco will be closed to both pedestrian and motorised traffic on Sunday morning so scenes can be filmed

Monaco authorities have confirmed that these roads will be closed between 6:45 am and 9 am on the morning of when the 2020 Monaco Grand Prix was due to take place.

It is believed that Leclerc will be involved in helping film scenes for the new project, which is being heralded by legendary director Claude Lelouch, director of the original movie.

The original movie was shot by Lelouch in 1976, consisting of a short high speed drive through the streets of Paris. The movie was shot in a single take, starting at Porte Delphine and ending with the driver of the car meeting his girlfriend at the Sacre Coeur basilica.

Although French authorities would not close the roads for the original film, Lelouch went ahead with the shooting anyway with a camera strapped to the front of his Mercedes 450 SEL, with the car hitting speeds of 145 mph throughout the shoot.

After getting in trouble with the authorities for the shoot, Lelouch lost his driving licence but it was quickly returned to the director.

The movie itself rose to fame in France and only existed in a pirate format copy until a DVD of the movie was eventually released in 2003. It is suggested that the remake will have the name 'Le Grand Rendez-vous.'

Although Lelouch insisted that he did the driving for the original movie, it has been suggested that former F1 driver, Jaques Latiffe was linked with the project.

F1 News Charles Leclerc Jacques Laffite Ferrari
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Would you like to see Fernando Alonso back in F1?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

MC Charles Leclerc 16
Charles Leclerc
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 303
  • Podiums 10
  • Grand Prix 42
  • Country MC
  • Date of b. Oct 16 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Monte Carlo, MC
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar