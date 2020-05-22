Leclerc set to take part in remake of French driving movie

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc could be set to take place in a remake of French driving movie 'C'etait un Rendezvous' according to various reports in French media.

Multiple outlets have reported that various roads around the principality of Monaco will be closed to both pedestrian and motorised traffic on Sunday morning so scenes can be filmed

Monaco authorities have confirmed that these roads will be closed between 6:45 am and 9 am on the morning of when the 2020 Monaco Grand Prix was due to take place.

It is believed that Leclerc will be involved in helping film scenes for the new project, which is being heralded by legendary director Claude Lelouch, director of the original movie.

The original movie was shot by Lelouch in 1976, consisting of a short high speed drive through the streets of Paris. The movie was shot in a single take, starting at Porte Delphine and ending with the driver of the car meeting his girlfriend at the Sacre Coeur basilica.

Although French authorities would not close the roads for the original film, Lelouch went ahead with the shooting anyway with a camera strapped to the front of his Mercedes 450 SEL, with the car hitting speeds of 145 mph throughout the shoot.

After getting in trouble with the authorities for the shoot, Lelouch lost his driving licence but it was quickly returned to the director.

The movie itself rose to fame in France and only existed in a pirate format copy until a DVD of the movie was eventually released in 2003. It is suggested that the remake will have the name 'Le Grand Rendez-vous.'

Although Lelouch insisted that he did the driving for the original movie, it has been suggested that former F1 driver, Jaques Latiffe was linked with the project.