Alonso, Leclerc and Giovinazzi sign up for Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans

Charles Leclerc and Antonio Giovinazzi will become teammates at the Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans next month, it has been confirmed.

Fernando Alonso has also announced that he will be taking part in the event, becoming teammates with Rubens Barrichello and a duo of sim racers, Olli Pahkala and Jarl Teien.

Alonso won the 2018 and 2019 real-life versions of Le Mans, competing for Toyota Gazoo Racing.

Leclerc and Giovinazzi will compete together for the AF Course team along with Enzo Bonito and David Tonizza over the course of 13-14 June.

Three other current F1 drivers, Max Verstappen. Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly have already been confirmed as entries.

The virtual race is taking place on the date that was originally scheduled for the 24 hour race at the Circuit de la Sarthe, which has been pushed back to September 19-20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.