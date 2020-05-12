user icon
Leclerc 'never learned so much' as he did partnering Vettel

Leclerc 'never learned so much' as he did partnering Vettel

  • Published on 12 May 2020 15:22
  • comments 5
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Charles Leclerc has sent a short message to Sebastian Vettel on social media following Ferrari's announcement that Vettel will leave the team at the end of the year.

Leclerc joined Vettel at Ferrari in 2019, in what was Vettel's fifth year at the Italian squad.

The season was filled with tense moments involving the pair, which reached its peak at the penultimate race of the campaign when both drivers collided in Brazil, sending them both out of the grand prix.

Leclerc affirms that respect was always maintained between the duo despite their rivalry on the track.

“It's been a huge honour for me to be your teammate. We've had some tense moments on tracks,” Leclerc wrote on social media.

“Some very good ones and some others that didn't end as we both wanted, but there was always respect, even though it wasn't perceive[d] this way from the outside.”

Leclerc added: “I've never learnt so much as I did with you as my teammate. Thank you for everything Seb.”

The Monegasque racer signed a new long-term contract with Ferrari in late 2019, extending his stay until at least the end of the 2024 season. 

Vettel's future is currently unknown, as he has been linked to seats at Renault and McLaren, as well as a full departure from the sport.

F1 News Sebastian Vettel Charles Leclerc Ferrari
Replies (5)

  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,268

    I expect that after Seb leaves we will really find out what happened with Seb. It's strikes me as crazy that Ferrari retained an utterly mediocre Raikkonen and paid him 30m in his last year at Ferrari but Seb isn't worth the trouble to Ferrari. Seb has been underwhelming, but he's been 100% better than Raikkonen. Makes me wonder if Ferrari already had an agenda and wanted someone.

    • + 0
    • May 12 2020 - 19:31
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,086

      I mean, he has done what he could with a car that clearly wasn't on-par with the Merc'. He has of course made multiple dummies, and were no doubt outed by Leclerc, but underwhelming is to push it.

      • + 0
      • May 12 2020 - 20:59
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,236

      I do not think Ferrari paid $30 Mil to Kimi in 2018. There was news of significant pay cut to stay at Ferrari after 2017. That being said, perhaps people at Ferrari are not happy about the missed chance that is 2018. It's not 100% Seb's fault, but he played a major role in it. 2019 didn't help him either and pushed Ferrari to steer away from the second highest paid driver ( perhaps ever ).

      • + 0
      • May 13 2020 - 23:55
  • f1ski

    Posts: 609

    who knows but Vettel and Hamilton at MB that would be intriguing.

    • + 0
    • May 13 2020 - 00:27
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,268

      That would be a mighty line-up. But I honestly would foresee more trouble there than if they brought Alonso. Vettel and Hamilton actually have a history of contact on track. For what is worth, Alonso and Hamilton were always incredibly respectful racing each other.

      • + 0
      • May 14 2020 - 22:59

