Leclerc: Ferrari are positive of a better result at Mugello

  • Published on 11 Sep 2020 09:10
  • comments 4
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is hopeful that Mugello will fare slightly better for the team after a handful of poor results in recent races.

Leclerc said the team was positive that a better result could be possible opposed to recent races, after a crash in Monza and a thirteenth place finish in Spa has seen Leclerc score no points in the last two races.

“I have a feeling that it might be better than the last two weekends for us performance-wise,” Leclerc said on Thursday.

“I really hope tomorrow will confirm what I think, but it should be a bit more positive and let’s see how it goes. Physically, we’ve done a filming day a few months ago here.

"To restart on a track like this was pretty difficult for the neck, but it should be fine because we’ve had quite a lot of races since then.”

Leclerc also spoke about how Ferrari will recover from its current poor form, saying he has faith the team can recover from a bad season so far.

Leclerc believed, despite the tough times at the Maranello-based squad, both himself and the team are determined to recover and move back up towards the front of the grid.

“It’s definitely quite a different picture compared to last year,” Leclerc added.

“We’ve been struggling as a team this year quite a lot more, but surely I think we always learn more once you are going through tough times. Now it’s up to us to keep our head up and stay motivated, which is the most difficult at the moment.

 

Replies (4)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,494

    can hardly be worse, can it? Ain't many more branches on the bullshot tree left for Ferrari to hit.

    • Sep 11 2020 - 09:25
  • essaouira311

    Posts: 153

    Hehehe... Now that Seb is calm, you might get a better result (unless the car fails...).
    That' s the plain truth, kid.
    Ferrari made a grave mistake with theit behavior towards a FOUR-TIME champion.

    • Sep 11 2020 - 09:31
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,326

      Wonder what are the chances of Vettel ever winning a championship again.

      • Sep 11 2020 - 12:16
    • essaouira311

      Posts: 153

      It's far too early to know.

      • Sep 11 2020 - 17:17

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

