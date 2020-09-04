user icon
Leclerc 'ready to wait' for Ferrari improvements

Leclerc 'ready to wait' for Ferrari improvements

  • Published on 04 Sep 2020 10:20
  • comments 1
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has said he is ready to wait for his team to recover from its recent performance slump, with the team struggling in the season so far.

Last year, Leclerc took pole position and his first victory at the Belgian Grand Prix but could only manage a fourteenth place position at last weekend's race at Spa-Francorchamps.

During the press conference on Thursday, Leclerc explained how he is ready to wait for his team, but will also do what he can to help the team move back up to the grid as quickly as possible.

"Well, on one hand, I don't really have a choice," Leclerc said.

"But yeah, surely it will take some patience and yes, I'm ready to wait. But it's also my job to try and make this whole process as short as possible and for us to come back where we deserve to be.

"So, it's not going to be easy. It will take time, but I'm ready for this. And my job is to give my best anyway in every situation we are in."

Leclerc also spoke briefly about the change of regulations coming to F1 in 2022 and how his team is also working hard to be ready for the change.

Leclerc, who also won last year's edition of the Italian Grand Prix, noted how sorting the current problems of the team will hopefully allow much better progress into the new regulations era in 2022.

"Surely there's a bit of both in my head, but I think the most important for now is try to work out why we are struggling so much this year. This will help the future anyway," Leclerc added.

"So, I'm trying to work as hard as possible, like everyone does in the team to try and find the issues and have a solid basis for the for the years to come."

Charles Leclerc Ferrari
Replies (1)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,473

    how long can he stand it though? he is far too good for that team, as is Seb.

    • + 0
    • Sep 4 2020 - 19:32

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
264
2
Red Bull Racing
158
3
Racing Point
81
4
McLaren
68
5
Ferrari
61
6
Renault
59
7
Alpha Tauri
20
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

MC Charles Leclerc 16
Charles Leclerc
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 348
  • Podiums 12
  • Grand Prix 49
  • Country Monaco
  • Date of b. Oct 16 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Monte Carlo, Monaco
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

