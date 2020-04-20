user icon
Leclerc laments F1's absence following virtual victory

Leclerc laments F1's absence following virtual victory

  • Published on 20 Apr 2020 11:19
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Charles Leclerc admits his online race victories are feeling less glamourous following his win in the Chinese Virtual Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Monegasque driver, who won two grands prix during his maiden year at Ferrari in 2019, held off a challenge from Alexander Albon to come out on top at the Virtual GP around the Shanghai International Circuit. 

It marked his second consecutive win in the series after he triumphed at Albert Park two weeks ago. 
 


The series has been set up to keep fans entertained amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has seen the opening nine races of the 2020 season called off.

With real F1 put on hold for the time being, Leclerc admits that the feeling of winning virtually differs greatly from the boost in real life. 

“I'm actually enjoying very much playing and streaming [games],” Leclerc wrote on Twitter. “And I enjoy it even more when I win.

“But the post-race celebrations are somehow feeling a bit different. Switching off the computer and going [to] cook white pasta is a bit less glamour than spraying champagne on the podium.”

The next Virtual GP is set to take place in two weeks time, on the weekend originally scheduled for the first Dutch Grand Prix in 35 years.

However, as Zandvoort is not on the F1 2019 game, another track will be designated to host the event. 

F1 News Charles Leclerc Ferrari
Replies (4)

  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 243

    We need Max to join the pack to stop Charles demoralizing the rest of the guys. It looks so easy for him to win.

    • + 0
    • Apr 20 2020 - 11:34
    • Dert38

      Posts: 200

      regarding norris recent performance don't be so evidently sure...

      • + 0
      • Apr 20 2020 - 14:19
  • Dert38

    Posts: 200

    yeah f1 youtube translation was not so great... no even virtual podium nor interview...

    • + 0
    • Apr 20 2020 - 14:21
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,031

      I believe the youtube autogenerated translation was on, hence why the translations weren't... optimal... BTW, if you want a treat, play a clip with someone with a broad Texas dialoct while auto-text is on, and enjoy. It's marvelous.

      • + 0
      • Apr 21 2020 - 20:08

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

