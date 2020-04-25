user icon
Reversed circuit races an 'interesting idea' - Leclerc

  • Published on 25 Apr 2020 10:26
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Charles Leclerc says the idea of Formula 1 tracks hosting world championship races in 2020 on reversed layouts is “interesting”.

The start of the 2020 campaign has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the opening nine races of the year called off.

F1 is currently exploring when it can get the season underway, with closed-door events in Austria and Great Britain highlighted as potential starting points.

Austria could host a second, midweek grand prix | Imola offers to host 2020 F1 race if government permits

In order for a world championship to be decided, F1 will need to run at least eight races as stated by Article 5.4 of the 2020 sporting regulations. 

Leclerc has voiced his approval of races being carried out on a reverse layout - however safety protocols such as the placement of barriers and gravel traps would need to be analysed. 

"I've seen something about doing races the other way around, that would be very, very cool," Leclerc said, as quoted by ESPN. "This could be an interesting idea.

"We would definitely have to re-learn the track completely from scratch. I've done this in karting, to do one track in one way and then do it the other way."

"I think it would be very exciting to do a track like Silverstone the other way around, to arrive so quick in Becketts and then Maggotts would be very exciting."

Silverstone managing director all but ruled out having a reverse layout race at his track, as there is too little time to make the necessary changes.

"Very few circuits are built for use in both directions and Silverstone is no exception," he told Reuters. "All of the important safety aspects are designed and installed for clockwise racing.

"Whilst we have the space to be able to extend the run off areas, realistically we don't have the time, or in the current climate, the ability to do so."

Replies (1)

  Dert38

    vettel will overtake you in that (no)

    Apr 25 2020 - 12:04

