Leclerc named brand ambassador for Giorgio Armani's 'Made to Measure' campaign

  • Published on 18 May 2020 14:30
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Giorgio Armani has announced Charles Leclerc as its ambassador for its 'Made to Measure' Spring/Summer campaign in 2020.

Leclerc teased the news on Instagram on Sunday, posting a countdown timer on his story before the official revelation on Tuesday.

It marks the first time that Leclerc has been the face of a fashion brand. In 2018, he made his debut in Formula 1 with Sauber before moving to Ferrari in 2019, picking up seven pole positions and two race wins.

Speaking on social media, Leclerc said: “Extremely happy to announce that I am now a brand ambassador of Giorgio Armani and its Made to Measure Line.

“Fashion together with music and motorsport have always been my passions, and to be representing such an iconic brand from now on is a huge honour.”

In December of 2019, Leclerc extended his contract at Ferrari, meaning he will contest at least another five seasons with the Italian manufacturer.

“Charles Leclerc is a very promising racing driver,” Armani said. “He has achieved considerable success despite his young age, and this is an indication of his will and determination, as well as his obvious talent.

“He is fresh-faced and has an energetic physical presence that my Made to Measure collection enhances and matches well.”

  • Bilstar

    Posts: 33

    Keep it real Charles

    • + 0
    • May 18 2020 - 14:49
  • siggy74

    Posts: 138

    Be staring in Avengers next movie ;p

    • + 0
    • May 19 2020 - 00:18

show sidebar