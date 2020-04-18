user icon
Leclerc wins 'Race for the World' Esports title which raises over $70,000

Leclerc wins 'Race for the World' Esports title which raises over $70,000

  • Published on 18 Apr 2020 09:13
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Charles Leclerc has won the 'Race for the World' ESports title that was set up to raise money for a charity fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over $70,000 was raised by fans watching from around the world, who donated while viewing the professional racers compete against each other on the F1 2019 game.

The championship was set up last week and features three nights of racing, consisting of two races each night. 

Leclerc was crowned the champion of the series ahead of Alexander Albon's brother Luca, and Leclerc's own brother Arthur. 

The Ferrari driver won two out of the six races, including the final race at Austria where he battled Albon in a similar way to his fight with Max Verstappen at the Red Bull Ring last year.
 


Arthur Leclerc took one race win, while the other victories went to Alex Albon and Stoffel Vandoorne.

Luca Albon, who was second in the championship, finished on the podium at all but one race and ended the mini-series 20 points down on Leclerc.

Replies (2)

  • f1dave

    Posts: 743

    $ 70 thousand wow! In other news a 99 year old man raised 23 million dollars by doing 100 laps of his back yard.

    • + 0
    • Apr 18 2020 - 16:57
    • f1fan0101

      Posts: 1,796

      it's not a competition about who can raise more...

      • + 0
      • Apr 18 2020 - 17:53

