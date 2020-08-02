user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Leclerc: Ferrari maximised everything to get unexpected podium

Leclerc: Ferrari maximised everything to get unexpected podium

  • Published on 02 Aug 2020 18:11
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Charles Leclerc says things were maximised from his side of the Ferrari garage as he drove his way to his second podium finish of the year at Silverstone.

After starting in fourth place, Leclerc retained the position for much of the race but was promoted into third place after Valtteri Bottas sustained a puncture in the closing stages.

The Monegasque driver went on to take third place, while his Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel suffered a difficult race, picking up just a single point for the Scuderia outfit.

“I'm very happy with P3, even though I know we're lucky to be P3,” Leclerc said after the race. “But even P4, I was very happy with the way we managed the race.

“It's sure that we don't want to be fighting for fourth for so long, but I'm very happy though that we gave it everything and maximised everything we've got in hand. In terms of strategy and tyre management, it wasn't easy but we made it work so I'm very happy.”

Leclerc says that Ferrari will continue to be aggressive for the second race weekend at Silverstone next week.

“We will still be as aggressive as the approach we took for this weekend, in terms of downforce which makes it even harder for the race and tyre degradation. 

“But we've learned a few things this weekend and I hope we can improve next weekend.”

Leclerc added that after he heard Bottas had a puncture, he backed off in order to protect his own tyres - but expressed delight over his management of the tyres during the grand prix.

“As soon as I heard that Valtteri had a tyre problem I slowed down quite a lot but then I think Carlos had it a lap later and then Lewis a lap later,” he commented.

“I'm very with how I managed the tyres from beginning to the end, very happy with the balance of the car. So the performance of the car is not where we want it to be but we took every opportunity and I'm very happy about today.”

F1 News Charles Leclerc Ferrari
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
146
2
Red Bull Racing
78
3
McLaren
51
4
Ferrari
43
5
Racing Point
42
6
Renault
32
7
Alpha Tauri
13
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

MC Charles Leclerc 16
Charles Leclerc
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 336
  • Podiums 12
  • Grand Prix 46
  • Country Monaco
  • Date of b. Oct 16 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Monte Carlo, Monaco
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule
show sidebar