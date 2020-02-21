F1Miscellaneous

- Camera-
- Picture size2916x4374 px
- Focal length-
- Aperture-
- Shutter speed-
- DateFeb 17
BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 17: Arsene Wenger preents the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award to British F1 driver Lewis Hamilton on stage during the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards at Verti Music Hall on February 17, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Laureus)
Show - 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards - Berlin
Andreas Rentz
Berlin
Germany
Sport Winter Sport Skating Arts Culture and Entertainment Laureus World Sports Awards Awards Ceremony