Perez: Racing Point copying Mercedes concept is 'a risk worth taking'

  • Published on 26 Feb 2020 16:15
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sergio Perez admits that Racing Point's decision to copy Mercedes' W10 is a “risk worth taking” for the Silverstone squad.

The team made headlines last week when it showed up to the opening week of testing with a car that appeared strikingly similar to that of Mercedes' 2019 car.

It set 371 laps over the course of three days, as it stacked up the data from the new concept car.

MOREPerez: Changing car concepts 'a very positive thing' for Melbourne | Fourth is Racing Point's 2020 goal - Perez

However, Perez admits that it is danger in taking on such a task, but understands that there would be huge benefits for the team should the choice work out in its favour

“Yeah it is, after so many years you are used to your design,” Perez said when asked there was a risk in changing design. “To change that dramatically, the car is changing quite a lot. The way it operates is very different. It’s a huge risk but I think it’s worth taking.”

Racing Point endured a challenging start to the 2019 season 12 months ago. A lack of spare parts meant it had low mileage under its belt at the end of the two weeks of testing.

It ended the 2019 championship seventh in the constructors' standings, as the car development positively throughout the year, leading to six consecutive races at the end of the season in which Perez finished in the points.

The Mexican says the driver will always have a big impact on the direction of the car's development throughout a year and from season-to-season.

“We do 21 weekends a year and every weekend you are telling the [team] issues of the car, what direction we need to improve and things like that,” he said. 

“So sometimes it’s not easy to fix, sometimes it can’t go ahead. But the driver will always have an impact on what the car is doing.”

Racing Point impressed on the timesheets during the opening week of testing, but Perez was quick to hush any suggestions of where the team could be in the pecking order.

“Well obviously it has some similarities to last years, but everything is in the right direction. We’ve worked really hard and it’s also a very good step in the car. But it’s very early days and we have a lot of work to do in the coming days.”

Replies (0)

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

MX Sergio Perez 11
Sergio Perez
  • Country Mexico
  • Date of b. Jan 26 1990 (30)
  • Place of b. Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Racing Point
Racing Point
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

