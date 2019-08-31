user icon
Perez set to revert back to spec 2 engine after Friday issues

  • Published on 31 Aug 2019 09:31
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sergio Perez is set to revert back to a spec 2 engine for the remainder of the Belgian Grand Prix weekend. 

Perez received the upgrade from Mercedes at the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps, along with the five other Mercedes powered cars.

MOREPerez signs multi-year contract extension with Racing Point

However, the engine in the back of Perez's car suffered a failure towards the end of the second practice session, where Perez finished an impressive sixth place.

Speaking after the session on Friday, Perez stated that the situation is "not looking too optimistic" and that he would have to "wait and see".

“The car is performing well so hopefully we can minimise the damage, If there is any," Perez added. "We’ll find out later on.”

Both works Mercedes, the two Williams' and Lance Stroll will stick with the upgraded engine for the weekend.

Racing Point looked strong on Friday, as Lance Stroll also ended the second practice session inside the top ten, albeit six-tenths down on Perez's lap time.

"We’ve brought a front wing and new things that suit us, a couple of new pieces that I think is helping the whole balance of the car," Perez said after the session. "We found a good balance today and things are looking very solid.

“In that regard I’m positive, things are looking strong for us so hopefully in the end we don’t have to do too much. There’s still a lot of work to do."


