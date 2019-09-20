user icon
Perez reprimanded after Magnussen contact

  • Published on 20 Sep 2019 17:24
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Serio Perez has received a reprimand after he made contact with Kevin Magnussen during second practice in Singapore.

Magnussen was following Perez in the final sector as they both prepared for qualifying laps, but as Magnussen pulled out and accelerated, so did Perez.

It resulted in Magnussen making contact with the wall, but escaping major car damage. 

"The stewards determined that both drivers were setting up for a fast lap and were following the two Mercedes,” read a stewards statement.

“At the exit of turn 21, Perez took a line slightly to the inside of the racing line and Magnussen reasonably assumed that Perez was going to pit.

“However, as Magnussen made a move to pass Perez on the right, Perez who was receiving setup instructions on the radio, started to speed up to follow the Mercedes in front of him and closed the gap between himself and the wall causing Magnussen to strike the wall in order to avoid a collision with Perez.

“The stewards determined that the manoeuvre by Perez met the definition of driving ‘unnecessarily slowly, erratically or in a manner which could be deemed potentially dangerous to other drivers’ and therefore ordered a reprimand.

"The stewards took into consideration that they did not believe the manoeuvre to be deliberate or extreme.”

The reprimand is Perez's first this season. Should a driver recieve three in a season and two are driving-related, they will receive a grid penalty for the next applicable race.


