Perez, Stroll set to compete in virtual F1 races

  • Published on 28 Mar 2020 10:09
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Racing Point drivers Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll are set to take part in the Formula 1 ESport races later this year.

Last weekend, F1 held its first official Virtual Grand Prix featuring 20 competitors to provide entertainment for fans in place of the postponed F1 races that have been affected by the coronavirus.

For the initial event, the field consisted of current and former F1 drivers, as well as guest appearances from different industries.

With more virtual races set to take place in the coming weeks, Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer stated that both if his drivers are set to take part.

“On behalf of everybody in the team, I’d like to thank our fans for their support at this challenging time,” he said.

“I’d also like to recognise the commitment and positivity of our commercial partners. As soon as it is safe to do so, we will get back to the racing.

“In the meantime, there are some excellent efforts going on with F1 Esports and our drivers will be involved in those online events in the weeks ahead.

“My final thought is to reinforce the government’s advice to stay at home and act responsibly; the more we all follow the guidelines, the quicker we will be back racing.  It’s important we all stay united through these unusual times and stay safe and healthy.”

show sidebar