Perez keeps P9 finish following chequered flag blunder

  • Published on 13 Oct 2019 09:44
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sergio Perez has been classified ninth in the Japanese Grand Prix classifications despite crashing out on the last lap of the race.

Perez was heading a handful of cars in the latter stages of the race and was running in ninth place as he crossed the line to start the final lap before passing Pierre Gasly on the way into Turn 1.

However, the two made contact, which sent Perez into the wall and out of the race while Gasly was able to carry on without major damage.

The chequered flag was deployed on the penultimate lap of the race, meaning the official results have been taken from the end of lap 52, rather than 53.

As Perez was still running at the end of lap 52, he has been classified in ninth place, meaning his teammate Lance Stroll misses out on points.

Article 43.2 of the sporting regulations states: "Should for any reason the end‐of‐race signal be given before the leading car completes the scheduled number of laps, or the prescribed time has been completed, the race will be deemed to have finished when the leading car last crossed the Line before the signal was given."

Nico Hulkenberg has been listed as tenth and takes the final point on offer, while his teammate Daniel Ricciardo secured seventh place.

The FIA has launched an investigation into why such an error occurred, causing the race to be shortened by one lap. 

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
612
2
Ferrari
435
3
Red Bull Racing
323
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
75
6
Toro Rosso
59
7
Racing Point
54
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

MX Sergio Perez 11
Sergio Perez
  • Country Mexico
  • Date of b. Jan 26 1990 (29)
  • Place of b. Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Racing Point
Racing Point
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

