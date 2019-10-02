user icon
Perez: Positive Russian GP shows Racing Point improvements

  • Published on 02 Oct 2019 10:20
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Racing Point driver Sergio Perez hailed his performance and result at Sunday's Russian Grand Prix as one of the best of his career, and said that it is proof that Racing Point is working hard to improve performance and to close in on the team's rivals.

Perez managed to finish in seventh place, in between his rivals at McLaren and ahead of former teammate, Renault's Nico Hulkenberg.

“Yeah, fantastic. It was a fantastic race, one of my best that I can remember" Perez commented. "Just perfect, everything. The start, when to push and when not to and strategy-wise."

"Probably we were a bit unlucky with the safety car timing and we lost there but we managed to recover and especially to hold on to the people with fresher rubber and we took every single opportunity. We worked hard for it and we could not do any better today.”

Perez said he believed that the result in Sochi showed the team were working hard towards improvement and hoped that the strong pace shown during the weekend can be carried on towards the final races of the season, as Racing Point work to close up to rivals McLaren and Renault.

Racing Point currently sit seventh in the constructors championship with 52 points, 49 points away from McLaren in fourth place, which was the target for the Racing Point team coming into 2019 as they look to close the gap down with five races remaining.

“I think today we done some good progress," Perez added. "Since Singapore I think we closed the gap but we still know we have plenty of work to do especially for Saturdays.”

"I think we are back in the mix with the Renaults and the McLarens. Hopefully the next five races we can be on a run.”


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

