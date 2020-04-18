user icon
Perez: 2020 F1 speeds will be 'nothing close to previous years'

  • Published on 18 Apr 2020 15:27
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sergio Perez says that fans can look forward to seeing the fastest cars in Formula 1 history once the 2020 season gets underway.

The cars over the last handful of years have become progressively quicker following an increase in downforce introduced as part of the 2017 technical regulations.

Many lap records were broken last year, and with little changes in the rulebook for 2020, the cars are set to be even faster.

However, the start of the 2020 campaign has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic - but Perez says that when the season begins, qualifying sessions will be extra exciting.

“We are driving the fastest cars in the history of Formula 1,” he told Formula1.com. “You cannot imagine the speeds that we do in fast corners.

“It's nothing close to previous years. The qualifying laps are going to be amazing. We are going to be breaking all lap records this year with the generation of cars we have, they're simply the best cars.”

'Strong 2020 car making the wait even more painful'

At pre-season testing in February, Racing Point drew a lot of criticism, as its RP20 car bore a striking resemblance to Mercedes' 2019 W10 challenger.

Perez spoke of how the wait for the start of the season is made more painful due to the team knowing that it has a strong machine at the beginning of the year. 

The Mexican said: “The other day, I had a call with Otmar [Szafnauer, Racing Point Team Principal] and also with Tom [McCullough], our chief engineer, and I was telling them ‘you know, for the first time in our careers, we have a competitive car’.

“We obviously don't know how competitive it is, but we know it's quite encouraging.

“Going to Melbourne in that sense, [with] all the preparation we’d all done, knowing that we had a good car underneath us was very painful, very painful. But it’s a painful time for everybody. We just have to stay united.”

  • Bilstar

    Posts: 26

    "Nothing" being the operative word there?

    • + 0
    • Apr 19 2020 - 13:44
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,031

    Maybe not, but 2022 could change that, with ground effects returning and whatnot.

    • + 0
    • Apr 20 2020 - 18:01

FR Grand Prix of France

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 17:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

FR Grand Prix of France

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 17:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

