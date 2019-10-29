user icon
icon

link-icon
Perez: Racing Point executed 'perfect' weekend in Mexico

Perez: Racing Point executed 'perfect' weekend in Mexico

  • Published on 29 Oct 2019 09:25
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Sergio Perez has described his Mexican Grand Prix as "perfect", insisting Racing Point extracted the maximum from both Saturday and Sunday.

In qualifying, Perez failed to make it into Q3 but qualified 11th, meaning he was the first of the drivers to have free choice of tyres to start the race,

Perez opted for the medium compound and took them 20 laps into the race before switching to the hard tyres for the end of the race, crossing the line in seventh place as the highest midfield driver.

"We were perfect, not just today, also yesterday," Perez said. "We’ve done a tremendous job as a team, so we can be very pleased with the strategy that we did as a team.

"I think today, we executed a perfect race. We pushed when we needed to. We didn’t really have the pace of the Renaults, McLarens, Toro Rossos, so I’m very happy with the results."

Ricciardo battle was 'very hard'

In the final handful of laps, Perez cam under pressure from the Renault of Daniel Ricciardo, who made his one and only pit stop late into the race after starting on the hard compound.

Ricciardo attempted an overtaking move at Turn 1 on Perez, however the Australian out-braked himself and was forced to skip across the grass.

"It was very hard, all the way to the end," Perez said of his battle with Ricciardo. "I knew he was very strong on the primes, so he came very close with a big tyre delta. I knew it was going to be very hard.

"I tried to save a bit of tyres towards the end, so maybe that helped me.

"I knew he was going to go [for an overtake], but I thought ‘He doesn’t have a Red Bull anymore to do that manoeuvre’. It was quite on the limit. I broke quite late, but it was good I gave him some room to avoid contact."

Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news

US Grand Prix of the United States

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    17:00 - 18:30

    Free practice 3

    19:00 - 20:00

    Race

    20:10 - 22:10

  • Free practice 2

    21:00 - 22:30

    Qualifying

    21:10 - 22:10

    Fastest lap

     

US Grand Prix of the United States

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    17:00 - 18:30

    Free practice 2

    21:00 - 22:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    19:00 - 20:00

    Qualifying

    21:10 - 22:10

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    20:10 - 22:10

    Fastest lap

    20:10 - 22:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
652
2
Ferrari
466
3
Red Bull Racing
341
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
73
6
Toro Rosso
64
7
Racing Point
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

MX Sergio Perez 11
Sergio Perez
  • Country Mexico
  • Date of b. Jan 26 1990 (29)
  • Place of b. Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Racing Point
Racing Point
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar