Perez signs multi-year contract extension with Racing Point

Sergio Perez has signed a new multi-year deal with Racing Point, securing his long-term future at the team.

The Mexican driver joined the Silverstone-based team in 2014 following stints at Sauber and McLaren, when it was called Force India.

After a number of successful years in the midfield pack, Force India slipped into administration last summer, before it was saved by a consortium of investors led by Lawrence Stroll.

Lawrence's son Lance joined Perez at the team for the 2019 campaign, however it hasn't been a smooth season for Perez, as he currently sits 16th in the drivers' championship, having not scored points since Azerbaijan.

Despite the difficult season, Perez is clearly content in sticking with Racing Point for the coming years, in a deal that is set to see him tied down until the end of the 2022 season.

“I’m very excited to extend my partnership with the team for the next three years," Perez said. "I’ve been working together with this group of people for a long time now and they have become my second family.

"Together we have enjoyed a tremendous amount of success and we share the same passion for racing. I have been impressed with the direction the team has taken over the last twelve months and that gives me confidence for the future.

"I believe the best times are still to come and I look forward to celebrating plenty of podiums in the years ahead.”

Team principal Otmar Szafnauer added: “We know Sergio very well and it’s great to confirm him on a long-term deal. Over the last six years we have seen him become a very complete driver with excellent qualifying speed and exceptional race craft.

"Sergio believes in the long-term vision of this project and getting his commitment until the end of 2022 gives us valuable consistency going forward.

"As the team continues to grow and develop it’s important to have a driver with Sergio’s level of experience, especially with new regulations on the horizon.

"The whole team is thrilled to continue working with Sergio and I believe we can enjoy great success together in the coming years.”

Racing Point also confirmed that Stroll would remain at the team next season,