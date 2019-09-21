Perez to take grid penalty after gearbox change

Sergio Perez is set to take a five-place grid penalty for changing his gearbox following his crash in the final practice session in Singapore.

The Mexican hit the wall of at the exit of Turn 21, suffering visible right rear suspension damage.

Racing Point mechanics were seen analysing and dismembering the rear of the car during the session after Perez returned to the pit lane, and it has since been confirmed that he will need a new gearbox.

"After the third free practice session today the gearbox of car number 11, driver Sergio Perez, was replaced for a new one," stated notes from technical delegate Jo Bauer.

"This gearbox change was before the six consecutive Events expired. Therefore this is not in compliance with Article 23.5a of the 2019 Formula One Sporting Regulations and I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration."

Perez is so far the only driver to receive a grid drop, as Daniil Kvyat, who had a smoking power unit during FP3, will be fitted with a different unit penalty-free.

Perez ended the final practice session in 14th place, setting just four laps due to his collision with the wall.