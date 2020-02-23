user icon
Perez: Changing car concepts 'a very positive thing' for Melbourne

Perez: Changing car concepts 'a very positive thing' for Melbourne

  • Published on 23 Feb 2020 10:33
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Racing Point driver Sergio Perez has spoken of his hopes for the team's 2020 car, the RP20 and gave his thoughts about the car being heavily based on Mercedes' 2019 title W10.

Perez hoped that the car can perform as well as the team hopes in 2020, but stated that it is too early to tell what potential the car holds.

MORE: Williams says Racing Point 'can afford' to duplicate Mercedes W10 concept

He noted one of the main reasons for the team to switch concepts was to be as ready as possible for the first round in Melbourne next month, leaving the team to be a lot more prepared for the season opener than any other year.

"I’ll hope it will perform like their car, but I think it is still very early days. We have so many things to go through, a lot of work on our shoulders," Perez said. 

"A lot of the team is working flat out. What is really good about this decision is to have a car that is very close to what we’ll have in Melbourne. That’s a very positive thing."

Perez looking to start strong as RP20 'has potential'

Perez explained how changing concepts for this season also allowed the team to be a lot more prepared for testing compared to other seasons.

Setting the fastest time of day two during testing in Barcelona, Perez talked about how the team are now able to focus more on learning how the car works and hoped the potential the RP20 has shown so far can give them a strong start to the season.

"We can focus and learn so much compared to other seasons where we were always late with our car," Perez added. "Today we are on the right track and definitely the car has potential so hopefully we can start strong."

F1 News Sergio Perez Racing Point
Trending news

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

