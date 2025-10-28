Pérez Backs Verstappen for the Title: “I Think He’s Going to Do It”

After four seasons as Max Verstappen’s teammate at Red Bull Racing, Sergio Pérez knows better than most what it’s like to compete alongside the Dutchman. Nearly a year after being replaced by Liam Lawson, the Mexican driver has nothing but admiration for Verstappen — and believes he’s the one who truly deserves the 2025 Formula 1 world championship.

“I Didn’t Expect This Comeback”

Speaking to Sky Sports, Pérez — who will join Cadillac next season — admitted that Verstappen’s resurgence this year caught him by surprise. “I honestly didn’t expect this. Max has been the sensation of the season,” he said. “He’s the reason everyone keeps watching Formula 1. Somehow, they managed to completely turn the season around.”

After trailing McLaren for much of the year, Verstappen and Red Bull have staged a stunning comeback. Pérez, who finished runner-up to Verstappen in 2023, believes his former teammate is on course for a fifth world title. “Now that McLaren is struggling a bit, I think Max

really has a chance to pull it off. He deserves this championship more than anyone — he’s been phenomenal. And yes, I think he’ll do it.”

A New Chapter With Cadillac

Pérez will return to the Formula 1 grid next season, partnering Valtteri Bottas at Cadillac, the sport’s new and eleventh team. The lineup brings together two experienced drivers, both of whom have previously finished as vice-champions in their careers.

Over the years, Pérez has raced for Sauber, McLaren, Force India, Racing Point, and Red Bull, with six victories and 39 podiums to his name. Making his debut in 2011, the 35-year-old Mexican is one of the most seasoned drivers on the grid — but 2025 will mark the first time he shares a garage with Bottas.

While Pérez’s Red Bull chapter has closed, his admiration for Verstappen clearly hasn’t faded. “He’s on another level right now,” he said. “When Max is in this kind of form, it’s hard for anyone to stop him.”