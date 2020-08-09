Disappointed Bottas accuses Mercedes of 'sleeping' after losing victory

A disappointed Valtteri Bottas has said he believes his team were 'sleeping' this afternoon after the Finn lost out to Red Bull's Max Verstappen despite starting on pole position.
Bottas led away from the start from teammate Hamilton, as Verstappen, on the harder tyre, jumped Racing Point's Nico Hulkenberg for third.
Both Mercedes struggled only a handful of laps into the race as the medium compound tyres on both cars began to blister. An early stop for both cars did not help matters as the hard compound tyres again started to blister ten laps after their pitstops.
Bottas briefly regained the lead from Verstappen when the Red Bull pitted, but he was no match for the Dutch driver on fresh tyres, and Verstappen would remain unchallenged to take Red Bull's first victory at Silverstone since 2012.
Bottas would then drop to third after teammate Lewis Hamilton went long into his second stint, allowing him a late pit to hard tyres that allowed him to pass both Charles Leclerc and Bottas to take the runner-up spot.
Speaking to Martin Brundle after the race, a dejected Bottas was convinced a win was there for himself and the team and said that his team was 'sleeping' during the race to allow Verstappen to take the victory.
"Obviously starting from pole and finishing third is not ideal," Bottas said.
"As a team, we were sleeping at some point. I don't know where Max got ahead of us and my strategy was quite far from ideal. Lots to learn from today I think.
"There was a chance to keep up with Max, but as soon as I pushed towards the end, my tyres just fell apart. Lots of blistering in the tyres for us and it seems that Red Bull had an edge over us."
Local time
12:00 - 13:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:10 - 17:10
16:00 - 17:30
15:00 - 16:00
Local time
12:00 - 13:30
16:00 - 17:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:00 - 16:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:10 - 17:10
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
Replies (5)Login to reply
denis1304
Posts: 281
He really thinks he can be F1 World champion while Hamilton is in other Mercedes car and he will get teams support along the way?
Pistonhead
Posts: 519
He's unlikely to endear himself with comments like these ! Feel for him though, second race running where his luck not been good and arguably second race running where strategy hasn't been optimal - still, the damage was limited and onto Spain !
calle.itw
Posts: 8,400
The way those Merc cars manhandled this hard compound baffles me. As a low rake car with DAS, they should have plenty of options to regulate them, but the tyres just melted off 'um both.
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,416
It was surprising but not totally. We've seen Mercedes already struggle with high temperatures but not this badly. Hopefully Spain also throws a few surprises. It will be very hot there.
I hope Pérez gets the RP to fulfill its potential. So far it's been a lto of promise but no real outstanding results. Good results, but not better than other years
calle.itw
Posts: 8,400
true, but it's generally been more about the PU than the tyres. This time, they burned through rubber like I burn through our tea storage at home!
Yeah, he'd better come back soon.
RogerF1
Posts: 483
I’m thinking maybe the superior Merc hp pushes them to use more downforce to aid cornering grip knowing they don’t have to compromise on downforce for that straight line speed advantage but rely on the extra grunt of the Merc engine = more pain on the tyres?
calle.itw
Posts: 8,400
it could be, but RB actually ran with a higher DF setup AFAIK, so I'm unsure. A lot depends on how the PU deliver the power aswell of course, but I've always interpreted the Merc PUs as pretty tyre friendly
f1ski
Posts: 669
What bottas should be more pissed about is that they pitted boats first then could analyze the rubber situation and allow them to make the call to allow hamilton to stay out longer. He got fucked because Lewis and MB don't support diversity amongst their own drivers on the podium
Snooky
Posts: 100
It’s clear they’ve been setting up too much for quali and not the race, they could easily trim some of the pace out of the car for race set up and still be comfortably battling for pole but for some reason they haven’t been doing that