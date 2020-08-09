user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Disappointed Bottas accuses Mercedes of 'sleeping' after losing victory

Disappointed Bottas accuses Mercedes of 'sleeping' after losing victory

  • Published on 09 Aug 2020 18:24
  • comments 9
  • By: Coilin Higgins

A disappointed Valtteri Bottas has said he believes his team were 'sleeping' this afternoon after the Finn lost out to Red Bull's Max Verstappen despite starting on pole position.

Bottas led away from the start from teammate Hamilton, as Verstappen, on the harder tyre, jumped Racing Point's Nico Hulkenberg for third.

Both Mercedes struggled only a handful of laps into the race as the medium compound tyres on both cars began to blister. An early stop for both cars did not help matters as the hard compound tyres again started to blister ten laps after their pitstops.

Bottas briefly regained the lead from Verstappen when the Red Bull pitted, but he was no match for the Dutch driver on fresh tyres, and Verstappen would remain unchallenged to take Red Bull's first victory at Silverstone since 2012.

Bottas would then drop to third after teammate Lewis Hamilton went long into his second stint, allowing him a late pit to hard tyres that allowed him to pass both Charles Leclerc and Bottas to take the runner-up spot.

Speaking to Martin Brundle after the race, a dejected Bottas was convinced a win was there for himself and the team and said that his team was 'sleeping' during the race to allow Verstappen to take the victory.

"Obviously starting from pole and finishing third is not ideal," Bottas said.

"As a team, we were sleeping at some point. I don't know where Max got ahead of us and my strategy was quite far from ideal. Lots to learn from today I think.

"There was a chance to keep up with Max, but as soon as I pushed towards the end, my tyres just fell apart. Lots of blistering in the tyres for us and it seems that Red Bull had an edge over us."

F1 News Max Verstappen Valtteri Bottas Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Red Bull Racing
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (5)

Login to reply
  • denis1304

    Posts: 281

    He really thinks he can be F1 World champion while Hamilton is in other Mercedes car and he will get teams support along the way?

    • + 2
    • Aug 9 2020 - 20:19
    • Pistonhead

      Posts: 519

      He's unlikely to endear himself with comments like these ! Feel for him though, second race running where his luck not been good and arguably second race running where strategy hasn't been optimal - still, the damage was limited and onto Spain !

      • + 0
      • Aug 9 2020 - 22:39
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,400

    The way those Merc cars manhandled this hard compound baffles me. As a low rake car with DAS, they should have plenty of options to regulate them, but the tyres just melted off 'um both.

    • + 0
    • Aug 9 2020 - 20:44
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,416

      It was surprising but not totally. We've seen Mercedes already struggle with high temperatures but not this badly. Hopefully Spain also throws a few surprises. It will be very hot there.

      I hope Pérez gets the RP to fulfill its potential. So far it's been a lto of promise but no real outstanding results. Good results, but not better than other years

      • + 0
      • Aug 9 2020 - 21:50
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,400

      true, but it's generally been more about the PU than the tyres. This time, they burned through rubber like I burn through our tea storage at home!

      Yeah, he'd better come back soon.

      • + 0
      • Aug 9 2020 - 21:58
    • RogerF1

      Posts: 483

      I’m thinking maybe the superior Merc hp pushes them to use more downforce to aid cornering grip knowing they don’t have to compromise on downforce for that straight line speed advantage but rely on the extra grunt of the Merc engine = more pain on the tyres?

      • + 1
      • Aug 10 2020 - 00:46
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,400

      it could be, but RB actually ran with a higher DF setup AFAIK, so I'm unsure. A lot depends on how the PU deliver the power aswell of course, but I've always interpreted the Merc PUs as pretty tyre friendly

      • + 0
      • Aug 10 2020 - 09:15
  • f1ski

    Posts: 669

    What bottas should be more pissed about is that they pitted boats first then could analyze the rubber situation and allow them to make the call to allow hamilton to stay out longer. He got fucked because Lewis and MB don't support diversity amongst their own drivers on the podium

    • + 0
    • Aug 10 2020 - 04:14
  • Snooky

    Posts: 100

    It’s clear they’ve been setting up too much for quali and not the race, they could easily trim some of the pace out of the car for race set up and still be comfortably battling for pole but for some reason they haven’t been doing that

    • + 0
    • Aug 10 2020 - 07:58

GB F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Local time 

GB F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Local time 

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
180
2
Red Bull Racing
113
3
Racing Point
56
4
Ferrari
55
5
McLaren
53
6
Renault
36
7
Alpha Tauri
14
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 1,025
  • Podiums 35
  • Grand Prix 107
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule
show sidebar