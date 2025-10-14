user icon
icon

Bottas Expresses Confidence in Hamilton: “He Still Has the Talent”

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Bottas Expresses Confidence in Hamilton: “He Still Has the Talent”
  • Published on 14 Oct 2025 13:42
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Lewis Hamilton’s debut season with Ferrari has been anything but easy. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has yet to claim a podium for the Scuderia and currently finds himself battling in the midfield. Despite his former teammate’s struggles, Valtteri Bottas has expressed unwavering support for Hamilton, saying he still believes the Briton has what it takes to turn things around. 

Hamilton’s switch from Mercedes to Ferrari during the winter was one of the sport’s biggest talking points. From 2017 to 2021, he and Bottas were teammates at Mercedes, forming one of the most dominant driver pairings of the modern era. Now serving as Mercedes’ reserve driver, Bottas watches from the sidelines as his old teammate endures one of the toughest spells of his career. 

More about Lewis Hamilton Hamilton’s Future in Formula 1 Uncertain: Ferrari Reportedly Considering No Contract Extension

Hamilton’s Future in Formula 1 Uncertain: Ferrari Reportedly Considering No Contract Extension

Oct 31
 Hamilton Criticized After Mexico GP: “Verstappen Simply Understands the Rules Better”

Hamilton Criticized After Mexico GP: “Verstappen Simply Understands the Rules Better”

Oct 29

“I hope he comes back” 

In an interview with Crash.net, Bottas shared his view on Hamilton’s situation: “I hope he comes back. Time will tell, of course. He’s had some good moments, but also some bad luck. It’s not easy to move to a new team after so many years at Mercedes, where he was essentially the leader.” 

The Finnish driver, who will race for Cadillac next season, admitted that changing environments plays a huge role in adapting to new challenges. “He’s in a completely different environment now,” Bottas explained. “There’s not much more I can say other than we’ll have to wait and see if things improve. But I really hope they do — because I believe he still deserves great results in this sport.” 

“He still has the talent” 

Bottas went on to highlight how switching teams can create uncertainty, even for experienced drivers. “It depends on which team you move to and how different the car is,” he said. “From my own experience, team changes often come with new regulations, so it’s difficult to compare. I don’t know exactly how things are working internally at Ferrari or what the issues might be. But he definitely still has the talent — everything just needs to fall into place again.” 

Bottas’ words echo the sentiment shared by many in the paddock: while Hamilton’s Ferrari chapter has started off rocky, few doubt his raw ability. For the Finn, it’s only a matter of time before his old teammate reminds the world why he’s one of Formula 1’s all-time greats.

F1 News Valtteri Bottas Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Mercedes Cadillac

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

FI Valtteri Bottas 77
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,608
  • Podiums 61
  • Grand Prix 209
  • Country FI
  • Date of b. Aug 28 1989 (36)
  • Place of b. Nastola, FI
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile
show sidebar