user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Bottas: Best way to beat Hamilton is to focus on myself

Bottas: Best way to beat Hamilton is to focus on myself

  • Published on 27 Mar 2020 10:02
  • comments 9
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Valtteri Bottas affirms the best way for him to beat teammate Lewis Hamilton and become a world champion is to focus on the job he himself is doing.

2020 is the fourth year that Bottas has partnered Hamilton at Mercedes, having joined the Silver Arrows following Nico Rosberg's retirement in 2016.

However, he has failed to consistently challenge Hamilton, who has won every world drivers' championship since Bottas joined Mercedes.

MOREHamilton urges public to stop 'totally irresponsible and selfish' socialising

2019 saw Bottas' most successful year to date in Formula 1, winning four races on his way to second place in the standings.

When asked if beating Hamilton was his main goal for the year, the Finn replied: “It’s the best comparison you can have.

“Maybe not particularly in testing because you might be running different programmes but when it comes to racing for sure, if I want to reach my goal which is the world title, I’ve got to beat my teammate as well.

“That will be high focus for me, but the best way to do it is to focus on myself.”

The 2020 season has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has impacted the opening eight races of the year.

The earliest the sport will return to action is June at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal - a venue at which Bottas has four podium results.

F1 News Valtteri Bottas Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (9)

Login to reply
  • Manto02

    Posts: 57

    Better way to beat Hamilton is without James

    • + 0
    • Mar 27 2020 - 12:01
    • Pistonhead

      Posts: 323

      Who's is James sorry?

      • + 0
      • Mar 27 2020 - 13:02
    • abhidbgt

      Posts: 239

      :D

      • + 0
      • Mar 27 2020 - 13:07
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,224

      Oh please, as if Bottas had been anywhere near fighting for a championship in three years. James issued a team order at a time when the championship was all but settled.

      Bottas has no chance of beating Hamilton over a season. Which is a shame, as Lewis does get rattled when pushed (like every other driver). I would go e anything to see Alonso, Max, or Ricciardo in the other Mercedes

      • + 0
      • Mar 29 2020 - 22:56
    • Manto02

      Posts: 57

      You're right, but bottas never had a serious chance of trying to get the title in his first two seasons.
      They also gave him a team order last year in Singapore when technically the wdc was still open but the WCC was basically sealed
      But of course rosberg had the mentality to beat lewis and valtteri didn't

      • + 0
      • Mar 29 2020 - 23:16
  • denis1304

    Posts: 262

    This guy is delusional...

    • + 0
    • Mar 27 2020 - 13:02
    • Dert38

      Posts: 190

      no he isnt

      • + 0
      • Mar 27 2020 - 13:30
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,206

      would said the same about Rosberg before he beat HAM.

      • + 0
      • Mar 27 2020 - 20:26
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,224

      Rosberg was different. He was always very close to Lewis. He won regularly. Got a lot of pole positions. Even when not winning, Rosberg had an effect on Lewis that Valteri has never achieved. Lewis is so comfortable that Valteri can't beat him that even when Valteri wins, Lewis is ok. Whenever Rosberg won pole or s race, Lewis was always livid and often times rattled. He would botch his starts at the race, mess up his Q3 laps, etc. That will never happen with Bottas

      • + 0
      • Mar 29 2020 - 23:00

CA Grand Prix of Canada

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    17:00 - 18:30

    Free practice 3

    17:00 - 18:00

    Race

    20:10 - 22:10

  • Free practice 2

    21:00 - 22:30

    Qualifying

    20:00 - 21:00

    Fastest lap

     

CA Grand Prix of Canada

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    17:00 - 18:30

    Free practice 2

    21:00 - 22:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    17:00 - 18:00

    Qualifying

    20:00 - 21:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    20:10 - 22:10

    Fastest lap

    20:10 - 22:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FI Valtteri Bottas 77
Valtteri Bottas
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,099
  • Podiums 39
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country Finland
  • Date of b. Aug 28 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Nastola, Finland
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar