Bottas labels Melbourne win as his 2019 season highlight

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas says that his win at the season opener in Melbourne is his pick for his highlight of the season.

Bottas managed to beat teammate Lewis Hamilton off the line at the start of the race and managed to hold on to the lead to take the first win of the season, his first of three victories in 2019.

He explained that he holds this race as his highlight of the season thanks to the way he was able to take victory after what was a winless and difficult season previously in 2018.

Bottas managed wins in Azerbaijan and Japan en route to a second-place finish in the 2019 drivers' championship, the best result of his Formula 1 career so far.

"I still say the first race of the year in Australia," Bottas said. "It was after the tricky season I had in the season before and to kick off the season with a win was exactly what I needed.

"It was what I needed for my confidence and well being. so it was a good moment and definitely my highlight of the season."

Bottas' goal is to come back even stronger in 2020

After bouncing back from a tough season in 2018 to taking three wins and second in the championship in 2019, Bottas admits that his goal is to come back even stronger this season.

He believes that this is his 'definite goal and aim' coming into 2020 as he looks to become a proper challenger for the title.

Bottas also hopes that his improved performances and continued success will be enough to convince the team to keep the Finnish driver for what would be a fifth season in 2021.

"That's definitely my goal and aim," Bottas added. "I guess we will see early in the season, but that is my goal and aim."