Mercedes showcases 'new normal' at Silverstone test

  • Published on 09 Jun 2020 14:46
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Mercedes has provided a glimpse at the 'new normal' that Formula 1 will go through when the sport returns in just over three weeks' time.

The original 2020 race calendar has been scrapped in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Austria will now kick off the season will two consecutive race weekend at the Red Bull Ring on July 5 and 12.

Ahead of the season's commencement, Mercedes has opted to take part in a two-day test at the Silverstone Circuit, which will also host two grands prix later this year.

Mercedes is running the 2018 W09 car, which delivered Lewis Hamilton his fifth drivers' title, while Mercedes cruised to another constructors' championship courtesy of Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas' efforts.

Bottas will drive the car on Tuesday before Hamilton gets behind the wheel on Wednesday.

Testing restrictions mean teams are not allowed to run cars on the track that are associated with the regulations of the previous season, the current season, and the following season.

Ferrari is also set to take conduct a test in order to bring the team up to scratch ahead of the new season, however the finer details of the outing are not yet known.

When the season does resume, teams will be forced to adhere to strict safety and hygiene guidelines. Regular COVID-19 testing will take place, and team members are prohibited from interacting with employees of other teams.

You can read the full safety plan that F1 has in place for the new season by clicking here

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

