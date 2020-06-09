Mercedes showcases 'new normal' at Silverstone test

Mercedes has provided a glimpse at the 'new normal' that Formula 1 will go through when the sport returns in just over three weeks' time.

The original 2020 race calendar has been scrapped in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Austria will now kick off the season will two consecutive race weekend at the Red Bull Ring on July 5 and 12.

Ahead of the season's commencement, Mercedes has opted to take part in a two-day test at the Silverstone Circuit, which will also host two grands prix later this year.

Mercedes is running the 2018 W09 car, which delivered Lewis Hamilton his fifth drivers' title, while Mercedes cruised to another constructors' championship courtesy of Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas' efforts.

Bottas will drive the car on Tuesday before Hamilton gets behind the wheel on Wednesday.

Testing restrictions mean teams are not allowed to run cars on the track that are associated with the regulations of the previous season, the current season, and the following season.

Ferrari is also set to take conduct a test in order to bring the team up to scratch ahead of the new season, however the finer details of the outing are not yet known.

When the season does resume, teams will be forced to adhere to strict safety and hygiene guidelines. Regular COVID-19 testing will take place, and team members are prohibited from interacting with employees of other teams.

You can read the full safety plan that F1 has in place for the new season by clicking here .