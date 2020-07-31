user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Mercedes suffering from balance issues at Silverstone

Mercedes suffering from balance issues at Silverstone

  • Published on 31 Jul 2020 19:44
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Mercedes ended Friday practice from the Silverstone Circuit with work to do, despite staying consistently towards the front of the timesheets.

Both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas cited balance issues after the opening day of on-track action with the latter ending the second practice session in third place, one and a half tenth down on Lance Stroll.

Hamilton was fifth fastest in the afternoon and admits that his day of driving was “difficult’ due to the upset balance of the W11 car.

“It was quite a difficult day, to be honest,” Hamilton said. “I think it’s always windy here which is a good thing about this track, you got some wind in different directions, but it made it tricky today with the car.

“The balance is not as good as I would like. We’ll just work on it tonight and see if we can figure it out. It’s not a disaster but it’s definitely been a hard day of driving.

“The balance was not right, so I was just not feeling comfortable in general, but we went back out and I think the tyres weren’t as good as the first ones. That was the main reason.

“But we’ll work through it. We’ve got great engineers, that’s the great thing about this team is we continue to dive deep into the details and hopefully make some good changes overnight.”

Bottas mirrored Hamilton's comments but admits he had a stronger feeling in the cockpit in FP2 compared to the morning session. 

“I think the first session particularly was a bit more tricky balance-wise, so there’s obviously still work to do,” the Finn said.

“But in practice two, it was actually not a bad feeling. The gaps are quite small and normally we are able to make some good steps for qualifying. So, I’m not too worried really, because the overall feeling is quite good.”

With conditions at Silverstone hotter than normal, overheating was an issue for many of the drivers - however, Bottas says that it is nothing that has deeply worried him.

“Racing Point and Red Bull they seem quite strong as well, but it’s going to be completely different conditions tomorrow, with a lot less track temperature and the wind is going to change direction quite a bit and that normally has quite a big effect on this track.

“For sure we had some overheating, but I don’t know. I’m just not too worried. We’re just going to focus on our things tonight, see how much we can squeeze more performance [out] and hopefully, it’s going to be enough.”

F1 News Valtteri Bottas Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • RogerF1

    Posts: 477

    As soon as they take the sand bags out of the side pods they’ll be ok on the day ;-)

    • + 0
    • Jul 31 2020 - 20:27
    • RogerF1

      Posts: 477

      On second thoughts, may be trying to strike ‘a balance’ between giving the other teams a glimmer of hope to keep them interested or just blowing them off the track day by day?

      • + 0
      • Jul 31 2020 - 20:30
  • Manto02

    Posts: 82

    Usually when they have balance issues they manage to do pole position, first row, race from start to finish in 1 2, fastest lap and be the only two cars not lapped

    • + 0
    • Jul 31 2020 - 21:37

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
121
2
Red Bull Racing
55
3
McLaren
41
4
Racing Point
40
5
Ferrari
27
6
Renault
12
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FI Valtteri Bottas 77
Valtteri Bottas
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,157
  • Podiums 42
  • Grand Prix 105
  • Country Finland
  • Date of b. Aug 28 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Nastola, Finland
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule
show sidebar