user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Bottas ends pre-season testing on top for Mercedes

Bottas ends pre-season testing on top for Mercedes

  • Published on 28 Feb 2020 18:00
  • comments 5
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Valtteri Bottas has ended the final day of pre-season testing on top of the timesheets, with a lap time of 1:16.196.

No driver failed to beat the fastest time from week one - 1:15.732 - which was set by Bottas on day three. Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo were second and third behind the Finn, both less than a tenth down.

Charles Leclerc was fourth, setting the most amount of laps from any driver during the day - a massive 180.

Following the Monegasque driver was reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton whose fastest time was just over two-tenths slower than Bottas'.

Renault's new driver for 2020, Esteban Ocon, was seventh ahead of Sergio Perez in the Racing Point.

No red flags were deployed during the day, with the biggest drama coming in the morning following a spin into the gravel for Alexander Albon.

However, the Thai-British driver was able to get his car back onto the circuit by himself and return to the pits. He was 14th and last at the end of the day.

Carlos Sainz and George Russell were eighth and ninth respectively, with Daniil Kvyat rounding out the top ten in the AlphaTauri. 

The F1 season is set to begin in two weeks' time at the Australian Grand Prix, where a true understanding of the grid's pecking order will become clearer.

Photos Barcelona, February 28, 2020
F1 News Valtteri Bottas Mercedes
<< Previous article

Trending news

ES Circuit de Catalunya - 28 February 2020

Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,903

    Thank you for another year's excellent reporting on the winter tests, GPT. As I spent every moment of it at work, with these live reports I could at least follow it during coffee breaks and the likes.

    • + 1
    • Feb 28 2020 - 20:20
    • xoya

      Posts: 528

      Same here.
      I had a tab with gptoday opened in chrome and looked at the updates when I had the time. :)
      Been doing that since February 2017.

      • + 0
      • Feb 29 2020 - 09:08
  • Dert38

    Posts: 169

    I love renault's this years car design's look. Painting probably best mclaren's, hovewer all cars looks kinda good. alpha tauri and rb in back of the list... alpha tauri too wide nose, terrible back painting, rb very ugly nose tip (despite most harmonically shaped above) and terrible color scheme...

    • + 1
    • Feb 28 2020 - 20:43
  • Kean

    Posts: 642

    Prediction time!
    1. Mercedes, they seem clearly ahead of Red Bull and Ferrari
    2-3. Red Bull and Ferrari, likely close between them. I see it coming down to driver skill so; Ver, Lec, Vet, Alb
    4-6. Renault, Racing Point, McLaren. I think Racing Point have the better car, but they have Stroll driving one of the cars and that could cost them fourth in the constructors. I’m thinking Per, Ric, Sai, Oco, Nor, Str.
    7-9. Alfa Romeo, Alpha Tauri, Williams. Williams seem to be the biggest improvers, so perhaps: Rai, Gas, Rus, Gio, Kvy, Lat. (Perhaps Mag will beat Latifi)
    10. Seems to me like Haas is bringing up the rear, and that Williams are just ahead. So perhaps; Mag, Lat, Gro.

    • + 1
    • Feb 28 2020 - 21:40
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,903

      Pretty close to my own, except:
      1. Merc, no doubt
      2. RBH, IMO they look more convincing than Ferrari
      3 Ferrari
      4 RP, I feel they might even challenge for podiums this year, with some luck
      5-7 McLaren, Renault and Alfa Tauri. McLaren looks good this year too, Renault's been doing decent progress but I think they'll be overshadowed this year again, and ATH will no doubt make decent progress again
      8-9 Haas and Alfa Romeo
      10 Williams. While their car's been going on a heavy diet, it is still based on an inherently flawed concept, so I don't think it will get up from the pit Williams have dug themselves into

      • + 1
      • Feb 29 2020 - 08:19

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FI Valtteri Bottas 77
Valtteri Bottas
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,099
  • Podiums 39
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country FI
  • Date of b. Aug 28 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Nastola, FI
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar