Valtteri Bottas has completed his first official working day as a Cadillac Formula 1 driver, describing the moment as “special” and the start of a new personal and professional chapter. The Finn, who joins the team ahead of their 2026 entry, visited the headquarters for the first time in his new role, meeting engineers, management and the growing technical group preparing the all-new Cadillac project.

Bottas enters the organisation as one of the most experienced drivers in the field, with 10 Grand Prix victories and years of involvement in top-level team structures. Cadillac view him as a cornerstone signing who can help shape the identity of the team in its formative years.

For Bottas, the project represents a fresh opportunity after a challenging period further down the grid.

“A Special Day for Me Personally”

Talking to Cadillac Racing Media, Bottas said his first day with the team exceeded expectations. “This feels special. Walking through the factory, meeting the people, seeing how motivated everyone is, it gives you energy.”

He added that joining a new F1 project brings a unique atmosphere. “You feel the ambition in every department. A team starting from scratch has its own kind of excitement.”

Bottas said he immediately sensed the determination within the group. “Everyone wants to prove themselves. That is a great environment for a driver.”

Cadillac See Bottas as a Foundation Driver

Cadillac outlined why Bottas was the ideal choice for their early phase. Team representatives described him as a reliable benchmark, a strong developer and someone who understands how to build a long-term structure. Bottas’ experience with Mercedes, where he contributed to multiple constructors’ titles, was a significant factor in the decision.

According to the team, Bottas will play a central role in simulator work, technical alignment and the integration of the Ferrari power unit that Cadillac will use in its first seasons. Engineers said they value his clear feedback and methodical approach, which will be key in shaping the 2026 car.

Bottas said he is ready for the responsibility. “I enjoy being part of a project at this stage. It is about building something together, piece by piece.”

A New Chapter After Difficult Seasons

After leaving Mercedes, Bottas spent recent years fighting in the midfield, often without machinery capable of reflecting his experience. The opportunity with Cadillac, he said, restores long-term purpose. “It is refreshing to join a team with big plans. You feel the motivation growing every day.”

Bottas also hinted that the move has rekindled his personal drive. “As a racing driver, you want new challenges. This is exactly that.”

Looking Ahead With Optimism

Although Cadillac will not join the grid until 2026, Bottas made clear that the work has already begun in full force. His first day marks the start of a long preparation period as the team builds its infrastructure and technical identity.

For Bottas, the message is simple: the foundation is in place, the people are hungry, and the project feels right.