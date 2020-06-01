user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Hakkinen tips Bottas for championship success in 2020

Hakkinen tips Bottas for championship success in 2020

  • Published on 01 Jun 2020 10:17
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Mika Hakkinen believes Valtteri Bottas has what it takes to bring the challenge to teammate Lewis Hamilton in 2020 and become a world champion.

Since joining Mercedes in 2017, the Finn has watched teammate Hamilton achieve championship success each year, while he himself has bagged seven grand prix wins.

In 2019, Bottas ended the season second in the drivers' championship - a career-high for the 30-year-old, who made his F1 debut in 2013 with Williams.

MOREBottas: Best way to beat Hamilton is to focus on myself

MOREBottas management initiates talks with Renault - report

But Hakkinen, who is part of Bottas' management team, has predicted that his compatriot will be stronger than ever this year and win the world championship. 

“Valtteri has a great position in Mercedes,” said Hakkinen, speaking on the F1 Nation podcast. “He’s a mega great driver, and I am confident that he’s better than ever.

“I have an extremely high expectation for him to be world champion this year – and that’s what we’ve been working very hard on for years, [giving him] all the qualities, all the tools for him to get there. He’s been working hard.”

Nothing needs to change at McLaren - Hakkinen

Hakkinen also provided his thoughts on his former team McLaren, who provided Hakkinen with two world drivers' titles in the late 90s.

After a handful of difficult seasons, the Woking-based squad achieved its first podium results since 2014 last year, and consistently competed at the front of the midfield to secure fourth place in the constructors' championship.

MOREMcLaren open to trying new race formats in 2020

MOREMcLaren Group reports substantial decrease in Q1 figures amid coronavirus crisis

Hakkinen affirms that the team is in a good place and is on a path back to success, adding that nothing currently needs to be changed from within.

“Well since Zak Brown took charge, not so long after that I joined back to the McLaren family [as an ambassador] and I felt they had a huge motivation kick, from everyone inside the team, to move forward in every sector,” Hakkinen said.

“I don't feel anything needs to be changed. I think how they're doing it [now], they're doing a brilliant job.”

F1 News Valtteri Bottas Mika Häkkinen Mercedes McLaren
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 275

    Oh come on Mika, if you were, for example, a Norwegian, you would say something different

    • + 0
    • Jun 1 2020 - 12:51

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Where will Sebastian Vettel be in 2021?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FI Valtteri Bottas 77
Valtteri Bottas
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,099
  • Podiums 39
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country Finland
  • Date of b. Aug 28 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Nastola, Finland
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar